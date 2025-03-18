Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State WBB Earns First-Round Bye in WNIT Postseason Tournament

Joe Londergan

Oct 10, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge poses during Pac-12 women's basketball media day at Park MGM Las Vegas Conference Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kamie Ethridge's Washington State Cougars did not reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament with an overall record of 20-13. However, WSU's season isn't quite over.

The Cougs received a bid to the Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT), along with 47 other teams who were short of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

WSU received a bye in the first round of the tournament, which will take place March 20-22. The Cougs will play the winner of a first-round matchup that features Utah Valley (18-12) at Air Force (18-14), scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT on Friday, March 21. That game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.

The time, date, and location of the Cougs' second-round matchup will be finalized after their opponent is determined.

All 2025 WNIT games will be available to watch on the Triple Crown Sports Network for a fee of $5 per month or $20 per year.

FULL WNIT BRACKET

