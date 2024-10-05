Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Women's Basketball Matchup at Oregon State Rescheduled For January

Joe Londergan

Oct 10, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge poses during Pac-12 women's basketball media day at Park MGM Las Vegas Conference Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge poses during Pac-12 women's basketball media day at Park MGM Las Vegas Conference Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
As the college basketball season approaches, the Washington State Cougars' women's program continues to announce tweaks and adjustments to the upcoming schedule.

This week the program announced that their scheduled West Coast Conference matchup with familiar Pac-12 foe Oregon State in Corvallis will no longer be played in the month of December, but instead move to Monday, January 27. The two sides will also play in Pullman on Saturday, January 4.

The 2024-2025 season will be the first in the West Coast Conference for both programs. Oregon State leads the all-time series against Washington State with 34 wins to 25 losses.

Washington State will open the 2024-2025 season on Monday, November 4 against Eastern Washington.

