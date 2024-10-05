Washington State Women's Basketball Matchup at Oregon State Rescheduled For January
As the college basketball season approaches, the Washington State Cougars' women's program continues to announce tweaks and adjustments to the upcoming schedule.
This week the program announced that their scheduled West Coast Conference matchup with familiar Pac-12 foe Oregon State in Corvallis will no longer be played in the month of December, but instead move to Monday, January 27. The two sides will also play in Pullman on Saturday, January 4.
The 2024-2025 season will be the first in the West Coast Conference for both programs. Oregon State leads the all-time series against Washington State with 34 wins to 25 losses.
Washington State will open the 2024-2025 season on Monday, November 4 against Eastern Washington.
More Reading Material From On SI
Who Are the Sacramento State Hornets? Will they Join The Pac-12 Conference?
Washington State Coaches React to Gonzaga, Pac-12 News
Washington State Center Devin Kylany Evaluates Cougs' Offensive Line Through 5 Games