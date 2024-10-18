Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Women's Basketball Picked Second in WCC Preseason Poll

Joe Londergan

Oct 25, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Washington State Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge reacts during Pac-12 Women's Basketball Media Day at the Pac-12 Network Studios. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars women's basketball team were picked to finish second in the West Coast Conference by the league's 11 head coaches this week.

In the 2024-2025 WCC Women's Basketball Preseason Poll, the Gonzaga Bulldogs were chosen as the league favorite, just one point ahead of the Cougars. Gonzaga received five first place votes, while WSU, Portland, and Oregon State each received two.

WSU will play their first of two seasons in the West Coast Conference this year, following the departures of ten members of the Pac-12 conference. However, the Pac-12 is expected to resume under a new structure in the summer of 2026.

Kamie Ethridge's team begin the 2024-2025 season on November 4 against Eastern Washington at Beasley Coliseum.

2024-25 WCC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Place

Team

First Place Votes

Points

1

Gonzaga

5

92

2

Washington State

2

91

3

Portland

2

84

4

Oregon State

2

77

5

Pacific

63

6

San Francisco

53

7

Santa Clara

43

8

Saint Mary's

39

9

San Diego

28

10

LMU

20

11

Pepperdine

15

