Washington State Women's Basketball Picked Second in WCC Preseason Poll
The Washington State Cougars women's basketball team were picked to finish second in the West Coast Conference by the league's 11 head coaches this week.
In the 2024-2025 WCC Women's Basketball Preseason Poll, the Gonzaga Bulldogs were chosen as the league favorite, just one point ahead of the Cougars. Gonzaga received five first place votes, while WSU, Portland, and Oregon State each received two.
WSU will play their first of two seasons in the West Coast Conference this year, following the departures of ten members of the Pac-12 conference. However, the Pac-12 is expected to resume under a new structure in the summer of 2026.
Kamie Ethridge's team begin the 2024-2025 season on November 4 against Eastern Washington at Beasley Coliseum.
2024-25 WCC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll
Place
Team
First Place Votes
Points
1
Gonzaga
5
92
2
Washington State
2
91
3
Portland
2
84
4
Oregon State
2
77
5
Pacific
63
6
San Francisco
53
7
Santa Clara
43
8
Saint Mary's
39
9
San Diego
28
10
LMU
20
11
Pepperdine
15
