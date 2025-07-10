Washington State Women's Basketball To Participate in 2025 Paradise Jam

Washington State Cougars On SI

Joe Londergan

March 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars center Alex Covill (33) shoots the basketball against the Portland Pilots during the second half in the semifinal of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Washington State women's basketball has announced the program's participation in the 2025 Paradise Jam this November at the University of the Virgin Islands.

The Cougs will play their first game of the event when they face the Miami (OH) Redhawks on Friday, Nov. 28 at 2:30 p.m. PT. Their second matchup will either be against the LSU Tigers or the Marist Red Foxes on Saturday, November 29. Their opponent in the second matchup will be dependent on who wins their first game and who wins a matchup between LSU and Marist. All games of the event will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Washington State reached the Super 16 of the WNIT postseason tournament this past season, ending their season with a 51-59 loss to North Dakota State. WSU finished the season with an overall record of 21-14.

The Cougs enter their second and final season in the West Coast Conference in 2025-2026 ahead of the Pac-12 resuming full operations for the 2026-2027 season. Head coach Kamie Ethridge enters her eighth season at the helm with an overall record of 116–105 in her time in Pullman. WSU's full schedule for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.

