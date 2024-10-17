Washington State Women's Hoops lands 2 on Preseason All-WCC Team
The Washington State Cougars' women's basketball program will play their first season in the West Coast Conference in 2024. As they await the beginning of that campaign on November 4 against Eastern Washington, the Cougars have landed two players on the preseason All-WCC team.
Guards Eleonora Villa and Tara Wallack were included in the list released by the league on Wednesday.
Wallack, a senior from British Columbia, Canada, averaged 10.5 points per game last season, shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 35.6 percent on three-point attempts. She also has 101 career blocks, tied for seventh in program history.
Villa, a sophomore from Italy, led WSU in scoring with 463 points last season, the second-most by a freshman in WSU history. Villa was an All-Pac-12 Freshman Team selection at the end of the season after proving to be the Cougs' most lethal scorer.
2024-25 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Preseason Team
Maisie Burnham - Sr. - G- Portland
Debora dos Santos - R - Sr. -F - San Francisco
Yvonne Ejim - 5th Yr - F - Gonzaga
Maud Huijbens - Gr. - F - Gonzaga
Anaya James Sr. G Pacific
AJ Marotte - Sr. - G - Oregon State
Olivia Pollerd - Sr. - F - Santa Clara
Emme Shearer - Gr. - G - Portland
Eleonora Villa - So. - G - Washington State
Tara Wallack - Sr. - G - Washington State
