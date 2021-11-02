4 Husky Hoop Transfers Pegged for Starting Roles on New Teams

Four of the six University of Washington basketball players who entered the transfer portal following the Huskies' disastrous 5-21 season are projected as instant starters at their new schools.

Foremost is guard Erik Stevenson, who's being billed as a much-needed tough guy to return South Carolina to a more physical style of play after suffering through an equally dismal 6-15 season.

Other former Huskies in line to be starters after relocating are guard Marcus Tsohonis at Virginia Commonwealth, point guard Nate Pryor at New Mexico State and guard RaeQuan Battle at Montana State.

Stevenson, a 6-foot-3 junior from Lacey, Washington, who spent last season at the UW following two at Wichita State, now answers to no-nonsense coach Frank Martin, who's experienced a significant program falloff after taking the Gamecocks to the Final Four in 2017.

The coach and Stevenson have stated how they built a mutual respect while competing against each other when the latter played Wichita State. The former Husky is one of three older transfers for South Carolina, joined by Chico Martin Jr. from Murray State and AJ Wilson from Georgia Mason.

“I lost last year, and I felt like we lacked leadership," Stevenson told the Big Spur. "When team or organization lacks leadership, that’s not going to be a good thing; it’s hard to win without leadership. I’ve always been a leader, and I’m not afraid of it.”

Again, Stevenson didn't explain to reporters in his new setting why he didn't feel compelled to step up and give the UW some direction.

Martin has said it's imperative that the Gamecocks bond immediately to take advantage of Stevenson, who has a season of eligibility remaining, plus the other newcomers.

“Erik Stevenson’s got a chance to make money playing this game and he’s gonna have a degree at this time next spring," Martin said. "A.J. Wilson also doesn’t have a second year. We owe it to those guys to figure out a way to hit the fast-forward button in our relationship process, and they’ve done that.”

Tsohonis, a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Portland, is expected to start right away following injuries to two veteran guards from VCU's returning NCAA tournament team.

After a disappointing lone season at the UW, Pryor will be asked to be the starting playmaker for his WAC team. He'll be back in the state soon enough. The Seattle native will play against Washington State in Pullman on December 15 and return to his hometown to face Seattle University on December 30.

Battle goes to a Big Sky team where he hopes to become a big scorer, something he showed only sporadically at the UW. In his exhibition opener, he hit 8 of 11 shots and scored 20 points for the Bobcats, so he's probably in a good place now.

Of the other Husky transfers, it's not clear where forwards Hameir Wright and J'Raan Brooks stand as possible starters with their new teams in North Texas and San Diego, respectively, but they should play a lot.

