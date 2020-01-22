A Hopkins Moment: He's Spontaneous, Frenetic, Hilarious

You never know what you're going to get with Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins.

He can be very even keel, then morph into some sort of Robin Williams routine.

Easy demeanor, then yelling, screeching, pounding.

I don't always have my phone recording him when he breaks into a different personality, which I've come to regret

And you never know when it's coming, not unlike a half-court trap.

In this video, Hopkins was asked this week about leadership, and whether his team was lacking.

See his animated response. It's worth the price of admission.