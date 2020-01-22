HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

A Hopkins Moment: He's Spontaneous, Frenetic, Hilarious

Dan Raley

You never know what you're going to get with Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins.

He can be very even keel, then morph into some sort of Robin Williams routine.

Easy demeanor, then yelling, screeching, pounding.

I don't always have my phone recording him when he breaks into a different personality, which I've come to regret

And you never know when it's coming, not unlike a half-court trap.

In this video, Hopkins was asked this week about leadership, and whether his team was lacking.

See his animated response. It's worth the price of admission. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OKGs? Mike Rohrbach once led the Huskies' Infamous RTKs

Former Huskies football player has been an athletic department staple.

Dan Raley

by

KirklandDawg

Super Mario: He Doesn't Always Divulge His True Identity

Former Huskies All-American keeps a low-key presence with the Seahawks.

Dan Raley

by

68dawgfamily

No Pressure, But Can Tsohonis Save the Huskies' Season?

Freshman playmaker gives up his redshirt to become an emergency fill-in.

Dan Raley

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Podcast Discusses Moving Forward After Tough Loss to Oregon

Noah Dickerson, Jake Grant, and Trevor Mueller look at how Washington squandered a 16-point second half lead to fall to the Ducks in overtime at Hec Ed. Noah Dickerson. They also discuss how the Huskies move forward from a tough loss.

Mike Martin

Paterno Tipped Off James the NCAA Was Coming

Husky coach got a heads-up way shortly after unbeaten season, capped by national title.

Dan Raley

by

behusky

Isaiah Stewart: Best UW Freshman Hoopster Ever?

Huskies forward more effective in first year than Fultz, Thomas, Murray and Robinson.

Dan Raley

Who's No. 1: Once-Beaten Baylor, Loser Only to UW

Bears displace Gonzaga as nation's top-ranked college basketball team.

Dan Raley

First 30 Days: Lake's Moves Inspire the UW Football Masses

New Huskies coach riles up fan base with talk of traditional spring game, Michigan opener.

Dan Raley

CBS-TV's Raferty: 'I Think They're Back to Form'

Legendary broadcaster has seen Huskies basketball team at its best and worst

Dan Raley

by

Jamestown29

Behind the Numbers: Ducks Drop Dawgs

The Washington Huskies blew a 16-point, second-half lead as they fall to the Ducks in overtime. Mike Martin looks at the other stories Behind the Numbers.

Mike Martin