Freefall Continues: UW No Match for ASU

The Washington basketball team didn't blow any leads. It had just one, early in the evening. Jaden McDaniels drew no technical fouls. There was nothing at all to gloat about.

A confounding season turned to a near flatline experience for the Huskies, who had nothing to offer a modest Arizona State team at home, losing 87-83 on Saturday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Mike Hopkins' team (12-11 overall, 2-8 Pac-12), once ranked in the nation's top 20 and now the last-place entry in the conference, dropped its fifth consecutive game, and seventh in eight outings.

It was hard to watch.

Fans began leaving with 10 minutes left.

It was not hard to fathom, though.

The Huskies resembled a rudderless ship drifting without power.

This group has been in an downward spiral for a month since losing starting point guard Quade Green to scholastic ineligibility. No one has stepped in and replaced him.

On this night, the Huskies trailed by six at halftime, 39-33, and the deficit grew to as much as 13 in the second half before the home team made a late but futile run at the Sun Devils (13-8, 4-4).

Hopkins tried something new, opening with freshmen Marcus Tsohonis and RaeQuan Battle as his starting guards, and bringing freshmen forward Jaden McDaniels off the bench. It was Tsohonis' first college start, just Battle's second.

This seemed like a good move. Tsohonis finished with a career- and team-best 19 points, while Battle, though not sharp at all from the perimeter chipped in 10 before fouling out.

As the Huskies experienced another uneven start, Hopkins barely let three minutes go by before he started shuttling players.

Meantime, Arizona State pressed the UW the entire game and attacked the basketball with confident and productive players. The Sun Devils has four players score 18 or more points, topped by Remy Martin's 19.

The Huskies don't play again for eight days, until meeting Washington State on Feb. 9, which is a good thing.