Battle-Tested: Freshman Gives Huskies Big Lift Against Oregon State

Two minutes before the opening tip, Washington freshman guard RaeQuan Battle learned he was in the opening lineup for the first time in his collegiate career.

He wasted no time in showing that he belonged. Sixteen seconds into Thursday night's game against Oregon State, Battle took and hit the first shot of the game--a 3-pointer that swished in from the left corner--and the Huskies never looked back, rolling to a 64-56 victory that wasn't that close.

At Alaska Airlines Arena, half the battle for the Huskies was filling out a lineup with two high-profile players unavailable.

The other half was the 6-foot-5 Battle from Marysville, Washington, a gifted shooter who scored all 11 of his points in the first half to give his shorthanded team (12-6 overall, 2-3 Pac-12) a huge lift.

"It brought me back to high school," he said. "Coming into college and not playing for a long time, it messes with you. It was my time."

Battle connected on 4 of 6 shots and was one of five UW players who finished in double figures in scoring.

"I knew a game like this was coming," said Huskies freshman forward Isaiah Stewart, who led his team with 13 points. "When we have another shooter on the floor, they have to pick their poison."

Battle got his chance because sophomore guard Quade Green was in street clothes, academically ineligible, and freshman forward Jaden McDaniels was out with an ankle injury suffered against California last Saturday.

"RaeQuan, that's what he does," UW coach Mike Hopkins said. "He has amazing shooter's mechanics but he's got a shooter's mind."

His second 3-pointer from that left side gave the Huskies a 9-point lead for the first time, at 19-10, Battle raising one hand after sinking it.

His third trey, again from the left corner, whistled through for a 27-14 advantage.

If he had anything to complain about, Battle connected on another corner shot from the left side that was counted as a 3 before the officials checked and ruled it as a 2-pointer.

Freshman guard Marcus Tsohonis, who was redshirting until Green ran afoul of his grades, also supplied 11 points, as did sophomore guard Jamal Bey, while junior forward Naz Carter supplied 10.

"We all room together," Stewart said of the two true freshman guards and McDaniels. "We chill together every day. We are brothers."

The weird scene in the arena was looking at the UW bench and seeing Green and McDaniels sitting side by side, not going on the floor, unavailable to their teammates.

The grade-deficient Green wore a black sweatshirt with a big W on it and gray sweats. The gimpy McDaniels was suited up in a white game uniform and his trademark headband. That's a lot of firepower missing in action. The forward said he was available if needed, then later pressed the issue.

"He's playing (against Oregon)," Hopkins said of McDaniels. "He was begging in the middle of the game to let him play. It was 'nope.'"

Chances are Battle, and likely Tsohonis, will be facing the Ducks, as well.