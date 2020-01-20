The Washington basketball team is nowhere to be found in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Or is it?

Baylor leapfrogged Gonzaga this week as the nation's No. 1 college team (see poll here), as in the same Big 12 outfit that lost to the Huskies 67-64 two and a half months ago in Anchorage, Alaska.

The Bears are 15-1, beaten this season only by Mike Hopkins' up-and-down, freshman-heavy crew.

"We've shown we can play with anyone and beat anyone," Hopkins said.

Gonzaga, for that matter, is 20-1 and ranked second. If you remember, the Zags were pressed hard into the final minute by Washington (12-7 overall, 2-4 Pac-12) in early December before pulling away for an 83-76 win in Seattle.

Ranked No. 12 is Oregon (15-4), which escaped with a 64-61 overtime victory over the Huskies in Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday, with the Ducks overcoming a 16-point, second-half deficit.

And at No. 25 is Houston (14-4), which rallied from a 14-point, first-half deficit to defeat the UW 75-71 on Christmas Day in Honolulu, Hawaii.

So near, yet so far for the Huskies, a small consolation.

"Last year, we were winning those games," lamented Hopkins after the Oregon setback, which came on Payton Pritchard's last-second 3-pointer. "We've just got to get better."