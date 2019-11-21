Behind the Number: MBB Maine Black Bears Edition

5 Quade Green, through the first 3 games of the season was shooting just over 30% from the field and 33% from three-point range. After going 5-5 including his only three he raised his averages to 44% and 43% respectively. Stewart his hitting 57% of his shots and Washington's starting 5 has hit 44% of their shots (87 for 197).

4 As a team the Huskies entered the Maine contest leading the country in blocks per game (8.6). Their leading shot-blocker was Jaden McDaniels with 7. Stewart had the teams only 4 blocks on the night bringing the team total to 30 and Stewart to 10.

3 Sky-walking Naziah Carter with his dunks that he's not Jay-Z's nephew but that he has an uncle named Shawn Carter. His 44-inch vertical leap doesn't just show that he can jump high but, as The Dawgfather, Don James, viewed it as a player's explosiveness. That explosiveness on the court can also be measured in steals. Carter had 3 steals in the game bringing his season total to a team-leading 9.

2 Sam Timmins went 3 for 3 from the field against Maine and is 5-6 on the season to go with 2 blocks, 2 steals, 2 rebounds, 1 personal foul and 0 turnovers...in just 26 total minutes on the season. In the Maine game the team was +12 points with him on the court. His continued development will be critical to spell Stewart for the stretch run late in the season.

1 As a team the Huskies did a much better job of protecting the ball. In the game against the Black Bears they had a turnover ratio of 11-2. On the season they have committed an unhealthy 58 turnovers so it's certainly a move in the right direction. They have 34 steals to go with the 30 blocks on the season.