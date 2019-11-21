Husky
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Behind the Number: MBB Maine Black Bears Edition

Mike Martin

5 Quade Green, through the first 3 games of the season was shooting just over 30% from the field and 33% from three-point range.  After going 5-5 including his only three he raised his averages to 44% and 43% respectively.  Stewart his hitting 57% of his shots and Washington's starting 5 has hit 44% of their shots (87 for 197). 

4 As a team the Huskies entered the Maine contest leading the country in blocks per game (8.6).  Their leading shot-blocker was Jaden McDaniels with 7.  Stewart had the teams only 4 blocks on the night bringing the team total to 30 and Stewart to 10.

3 Sky-walking Naziah Carter with his dunks that he's not Jay-Z's nephew but that he has an uncle named Shawn Carter.  His 44-inch vertical leap doesn't just show that he can jump high but, as The Dawgfather, Don James, viewed it as a player's explosiveness.  That explosiveness on the court can also be measured in steals.  Carter had 3 steals in the game bringing his season total to a team-leading 9.

2 Sam Timmins went 3 for 3 from the field against Maine and is 5-6 on the season to go with 2 blocks, 2 steals, 2 rebounds, 1 personal foul and 0 turnovers...in just 26 total minutes on the season.  In the Maine game the team was +12 points with him on the court.  His continued development will be critical to spell Stewart for the stretch run late in the season.

1 As a team the Huskies did a much better job of protecting the ball.  In the game against the Black Bears they had a turnover ratio of 11-2.  On the season they have committed an unhealthy 58 turnovers so it's certainly a move in the right direction.  They have 34 steals to go with the 30 blocks on the season.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LISTEN: On Second Thought Podcast: Are Eason, H. Bryant NFL Draft-Bound?

Mike Martin
1 0

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin and Mark Pattison discuss the options available to Washington's Jacob Eason and Hunter Bryant. They also discuss why Edefuan Ulofoshio isn't listed in the 2-deep roster that was released on Monday for the Colorado game.

Maine Event: Carter Abuses Black Bears

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies end offensive misery as forward goes on slam fest

Isaiah Stewart: Mr. Serious

Dan Raley
0

UW freshman is intense, on and off the floor

Edefuan Ulofoshio's Path to the UW

Dan Raley
0

Huskies linebacker proves he can play

Instant Reaction: MBB Washington Huskies Drop Maine 73-52

Mike Martin
0

Reviewing the University of Washington Huskies convincing 72-53 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

Ulofoshio: 'It's a Very Unique Name'

Dan Raley
0

UW linebacker has a moniker that ideally suits him

WATCH: Kaila's Keys to No. 25 UW beating Maine

Kaila Olin
0

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three keys to the No. 25 Washington Huskies beating the Maine Black Bears in Seattle on Tuesday

Bryant: 'Feel Like Guys Have Learned'

Dan Raley
0

Lone returnee on UW defense sees unit growth

UW Hoops No-Brainer: Feed the Big Man

Dan Raley
0

Huskies need to take better advantage of Isaiah Stewart down low

3 Things from Petersen's Monday Presser

Dan Raley
0

Huskies coach readies team for Saturday night game at Colorado