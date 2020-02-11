HuskyMaven
Behind the Numbers: Huskies Can't Get Loose in the Palouse

Mike Martin

5

The Huskies' turnover issues moved away from the point guards and onto big men Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels.  The duo committed 5 turnovers each, giving them 10 of the UW's 17 errant plays. They also combined for 27 points and 13 rebounds.  

4

Speaking of Stewart, he was perfect on four foul shots.  The rest of the team was below 50 percent, going 6 for 13.  Stewart has been to the line 150 times this season, hitting 75 percent of his attempts.

3

WSU's leading scorer C.J. Elleby led the Cougars in virtually every major statistical category. He scored a career-high 34 points, missing only 3 of his 9 attempts behind the arc. Elleby connected on just 3 of 7 from inside the 3-point line.  He good in all facets, sinking all 10 of  his free-throw attempts, pulling down 10 rebounds and blocking 3 shots.

2

McDaniels has been singled out as one of the reasons for the Huskies' down season.  However, he continues to fill out his scorecard in impressive fashion at times.  He finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals. He had a four-play, getting fouled while hitting a 3-pointer.

1

The Huskies led the game three times in each half, but never by ore than one point. The UW's final lead came at 44-43 on Stewart's laying off an inbounds pass from Marcus Tsohonis.  The game was tied twice in the first half and just once in the second half.  

