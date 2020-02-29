HuskyMaven
Behind the Numbers: Huskies Fall to WSU on Senior Night

Mike Martin

5

Jamal Bey was put in for defensive purposes and it worked. And then it backfired. Bey had 5 steals and 2 blocked shots. One of the blocked shots occurred after he gave the UW a one-point lead, at 51-50. After swatting Isaac Bonton's shot into the third row, he received a technical for taunting. 

4  

WSU's Noah Williams and C.J. Elleby combined for 36 points and 15 rebounds, plus 8 fouls committed between them. Williams picked up his fourth person foul with 11:33 remaining in the second half while Elleby received his fourth with 7:59 left in the game. Neither fouled out. They also had four of WSU's final six points to put away the Huskies.

3

A lot of people know how the Huskies went just 3 for 16 from 3-point range while WSU was 7 of 19. Yet if the UW had hit just one more 3-pointer, it would have changed the game. At the same time, if each of the UW's six foul shooters had hit one more shot from the line, it's a different game. 

2

A team-high 2 assists is a perfect example for why the Huskies struggle on offense for extended periods of time. Marcus Tsohonis, who played 32 minutes, had a team-high 2 assists. As a team, the UW finished with 9 assists.  

1 

Jaden McDaniels led Washington with 19 points. He also had 6 rebounds, 3 on the offensive end. He finished with an assist and a blocked shot. He was the No. 1 guy for the losing Huskies. 

Instant Reaction: UW Falls to WSU on Senior Night

On Senior Night, Husky fans got a chance to say farewell to the seniors. There wasn't much else to celebrate. The Huskies fell to their cross-state rival, 78-74. With the loss the Huskies dropped to 13-16 and will finish the regular season under .500.

Mike Martin

Huskies Lose the Game, Show Some Postgame Feistiness

Carter intercedes on UW teammate's behalf over question he doesn't like.

Dan Raley

UW Basketball Team Returns to Losing Ways, Falls to WSU

Cougars, led by their Seattle-area players, complete season sweep of last-place Huskies.

Dan Raley

How Brandon Roy Became a Great Coach: 'Mom Said Keep Your Ego Out Of It'

Former NBA All-Star and UW standout has been a huge coaching success at the high school level. It's simple. He just listens to the woman who raised him.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Washington State Cougars at Home on Senior Night

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to extend their win streak at home on senior night as they host the Washington State Cougars

Kaila Olin

2020 Eye On Recruiting: The Heart of Texas

Once he took over as Washington football coach, Jimmy Lake said he planned on turning the Huskies more aggressive. More aggressive in playcalling. More aggressive on the recruiting trail. With 17 UW scholarship offers extended to players in Texas, Lake looks to capitalize on the football-crazy state.

Mike Martin

Ct33

Timmons' Farewell Tour: Ultimate Team Player Set to Finish UW Career

New Zealander's best attribute as a Husky reserve and part-time starter has been his ability to weather all storms.

Dan Raley

Roy to Nowell: Be Patient and Good Things Will Happen

One former Husky passes sage advice to another and hears it in return about the pursuit of a productive NBA career.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley

A Coby Tribute: Remembering Nesby Glasgow (1957-2020), Ultimate UW Teammate, Classmate

Vince Coby was strongly influenced by the former Huskies defensive back who died from cancer on Tuesday night.

Dan Raley

68dawgfamily

Seattle Basketball Legend Jack Bergersen (1949-2020) Was Cougar With Husky Son

Local big man was a Cougar who grew up in the shadows of the University of Washington and sent a son to the Huskies.

Dan Raley