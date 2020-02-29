Behind the Numbers: Huskies Fall to WSU on Senior Night

5

Jamal Bey was put in for defensive purposes and it worked. And then it backfired. Bey had 5 steals and 2 blocked shots. One of the blocked shots occurred after he gave the UW a one-point lead, at 51-50. After swatting Isaac Bonton's shot into the third row, he received a technical for taunting.

WSU's Noah Williams and C.J. Elleby combined for 36 points and 15 rebounds, plus 8 fouls committed between them. Williams picked up his fourth person foul with 11:33 remaining in the second half while Elleby received his fourth with 7:59 left in the game. Neither fouled out. They also had four of WSU's final six points to put away the Huskies.

A lot of people know how the Huskies went just 3 for 16 from 3-point range while WSU was 7 of 19. Yet if the UW had hit just one more 3-pointer, it would have changed the game. At the same time, if each of the UW's six foul shooters had hit one more shot from the line, it's a different game.

A team-high 2 assists is a perfect example for why the Huskies struggle on offense for extended periods of time. Marcus Tsohonis, who played 32 minutes, had a team-high 2 assists. As a team, the UW finished with 9 assists.

Jaden McDaniels led Washington with 19 points. He also had 6 rebounds, 3 on the offensive end. He finished with an assist and a blocked shot. He was the No. 1 guy for the losing Huskies.