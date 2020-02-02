Behind the Numbers: Huskies Come Up Short to ASU

5

Both ASU and UW had five players in double-figures in scoring. Once again, the Huskies missed shots at the rim. ASU held a scoring advantage of 30-24 in the paint in part due to the double- and triple-teaming Isaiah Stewart any time he touched the ball.

UW point guard Marcus Tsohonis had 4 turnovers in 37 minutes of playing time. Overall, the Huskies committed 14 turnovers, including 7 in the first 13 minutes of play, but just 7 the rest of the way. Jaden McDaniels was guilty of 3 turnovers in 20 minutes.

Hameir Wright has begun hitting big 3-point buckets. He was 3 for 4 from deep range. The rest of the UW team struggled from behind the arc, hitting just 22percent (6 of 27).

Isaiah Stewart did Isaiah Stewart things, coming up with 14 points and 5 rebounds. The big man also had 2 blocks but he changed many shots around the rim. Wright filled out his scorecard with 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks and 5 steals.

UW held a 2-1 lead in the first two minutes of the game, but it was the Huskies' only lead. The Sun Devils controlled things the rest of the way, building a 13-point lead.