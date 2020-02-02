HuskyMaven
Behind the Numbers: Huskies Come Up Short to ASU

Mike Martin

5

Both ASU and UW had five players in double-figures in scoring. Once again, the Huskies missed shots at the rim.  ASU held a scoring advantage of 30-24 in the paint in part due to the double- and triple-teaming Isaiah Stewart any time he touched the ball.

4

UW point guard Marcus Tsohonis had 4 turnovers in 37 minutes of playing time.  Overall, the Huskies committed 14 turnovers, including 7 in the first 13 minutes of play, but just 7 the rest of the way.  Jaden McDaniels was guilty of 3 turnovers in 20 minutes.

3

Hameir Wright has begun hitting big 3-point buckets.  He was 3 for 4 from deep range. The rest of the UW team struggled from behind the arc, hitting just 22percent (6 of 27).

2

Isaiah Stewart did Isaiah Stewart things, coming up with 14 points and 5 rebounds.  The big man also had 2 blocks but he changed many shots around the rim. Wright filled out his scorecard with 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks and 5 steals.

1

UW held a 2-1 lead in the first two minutes of the game, but it was the Huskies' only lead.  The Sun Devils controlled things the rest of the way, building a 13-point lead.  

Instant Reaction: Huskies Fall to Sun Devils in Seattle

The Huskies lose to Arizona State 87-83 in front of a crowd of 9,066. Washington's late rally falls short as it drops its fourth consecutive conference game and fifth straight contest to the Sun Devils. The Huskies are 12-11 overall and sit alone in last place in the Pac-12.

Mike Martin

How Low Can They Go? Huskies Flirt With Historic Failure

UW basketball teams have rarely finished at the bottom of the standings, but this one will be hard-pressed to climb out of it.

Dan Raley

Freefall Continues: UW Can't Hang With ASU, Loses Another

Badly slumping Huskies drop fifth consecutive game, seventh loss in eight outings.

Dan Raley

Oops, He Did It Again: McDaniels' Costly T's Pile Up Unheeded

Huskies continue to pay a hefty price for freshman forward's unrestrained antics.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Arizona State Sun Devils at Home

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to bounce back from their four game losing streak and beat the Arizona State Sun Devils at home

Kaila Olin

'70s Throwback: Sixkiller, Walton Share a TV Moment with Battle

UW quarterback and UCLA center meet before Huskies basketball game with freshman guard.

Dan Raley

The Wacky World of Bill Walton: In Two Minutes

Watch the interview this basketball great turned broadcaster didn't want to do.

Dan Raley

Half the Battle: Time to Get UW Shooter on the Floor More

Huskies freshman guard finding his stroke as slumping basketball team continues to flounder.

Dan Raley

Sicuro: He knows about UW's Fiercest QB Competition Ever

Millen , Sicuro and Chandler conducted a three-way battle to lead the team during the James era.

Dan Raley

Huskies Receive Verbal Commit From LA Cornerback

Loyola defender hails from same high school that sent Coleman Shelton and Myles Bryant to UW.

Dan Raley