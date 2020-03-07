HuskyMaven
Behind the Numbers:  One Last Look at the Huskies' ASU Win

Mike Martin

5

The Huskies struggled to find a true point guard during Quade Green's absence.  In fact, in the UW's previous five games, a different Husky led the team in assists.  Elijah Hardy, who had 5 assists against the Sun Devils, led the Huskies for just the second time since Green was sidelined.   

4

As noted above, Hardy was key in helping the Huskies offense click against ASU.  Entering the contest, the Sun Devils led the Pac-12 in forcing 16 turnovers a game.  In his 31 minutes, Hardy had 4 of UW's 14 turnovers.  Overall, the Huskies turned the ball over 14 times.

3

As noted in Kaila's Keys in the video above, the Huskies needed to hit their free throws.  In Washington's five-point loss to Washington State, the Huskies made just over 60 percent of their free throws, missing 15.  Jamal Bey hit all six of attempts down the stretch against ASU, and his team went 12 for 12.

2

Nahziah Carter paced the Huskies with 23 points. He also helped the Huskies win the offensive rebounding battle and the rebounding battle overall.  He had two of the Huskies' 10 offensive boards.

1

Remy Martin, ASU's No. 1 scorer, was averaging nearly 22 points a game in conference play, coming up with 30 against the first-place UCLA Bruins a week earlier. Against the Huskies, Martin had 6 first-half points. That was it.

Martin scored no more as he went ice cold in the second half, suffering through an 0-for-9 effort from the field. 

