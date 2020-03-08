Behind the Numbers: Huskies Weather Dry Spell in the Desert

5

After missing 15 free throws against Washington State, the Huskies have misfired on just five free throws in two games. Bey was perfect down the stretch in the Arizona games by hitting all 10 of his attempts.

4

Naz Carter tied a career night by dropping 23 points on the Sun Devils in 31 minutes, but he had a much rougher outing at Arizona. In 17 minutes against the Wildcats, Carter finished with 4 points, 4 rebounds and 4 personal fouls.

3

RaeQuan Battle received a mere 6 minutes of playing time in Arizona. He went 1 for 2 beyond the arc, finishing with 3 points. The Huskies were +10 points in his time on the court despite Battle not registering any other stat.

2

Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels are a dynamic duo. They combined for 36 points and 13 rebounds and 5 blocked shots at Arizona. They grabbed 5 of Washington's 6 offensive rebounds. Stewart provided 2 blocks and 2 steals against the Wildcats, McDaniels 3 blocks and a steal. In their combined 64 minutes, they were called for just 5 personal fouls collectively.

1

The Huskies led virtually wire to wire in Tucson. The teams were tied once at 2-2 and the Wildcats led once at 6-4. Marcus Tsohonis' three-pointer gave Washington the lead for good at 7-6 -- on his only bucket on the night