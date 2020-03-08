HuskyMaven
Behind the Numbers: Huskies Weather Dry Spell in the Desert

Mike Martin

5

After missing 15 free throws against Washington State, the Huskies have misfired on just five free throws in two games. Bey was perfect down the stretch in the Arizona games by hitting all 10 of his attempts. 

4

Naz Carter tied a career night by dropping 23 points on the Sun Devils in 31 minutes, but he had a much rougher outing at Arizona.  In 17 minutes against the Wildcats, Carter finished with 4 points, 4 rebounds and 4 personal fouls.  

3

RaeQuan Battle received a mere 6 minutes of playing time in Arizona. He went 1 for 2 beyond the arc, finishing with 3 points.  The Huskies were +10 points in his time on the court despite Battle not registering any other stat.

2

Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels are a dynamic duo. They combined for 36 points and 13 rebounds and 5 blocked shots at Arizona.  They grabbed 5 of Washington's 6 offensive rebounds.  Stewart provided 2 blocks and 2 steals against the Wildcats, McDaniels 3 blocks and a steal. In their combined 64 minutes, they were called for just 5 personal fouls collectively.

1

The Huskies led virtually wire to wire in Tucson. The teams were tied once at 2-2 and the Wildcats led once at 6-4. Marcus Tsohonis' three-pointer gave Washington the lead for good at 7-6 -- on his only bucket on the night

Basketball

Instant Reaction: Huskies Show Signs of Life in the Desert

The Washington basketball team defeated the Arizona Wildcats 69-63 on Saturday night. Once left for dead, the Huskies won both games in the Grand Canyon state. They swept the third-place Arizona State Sun Devils and fifth-place Arizona.

Mike Martin

Huskies Flex Muscles Again, Shock Arizona 69-63

Freshmen forwards combine for 36 points, propel revitalized Washington to a desert sweep.

Dan Raley

Tucson Game Is a Warm-Up: UW, Arizona to Meet in Pac-12 Tourney

Huskies and Wildcats basketball teams will face each other twice in five days.

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: One Last Look at the Huskies' ASU Win

The Washington Huskies were down 12 points in the second half against ASU Thursday night but they wouldn't give in. Like a good prizefighter, the Huskies worked their way out of trouble time and time again. In doing so, UW tied a season-high 90 points. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin looks Behind the Numbers.

Mike Martin

Imagine an Entire Season With Stewart and McDaniels at Their Best

The Washington freshmen forwards were everything as advertised in the Huskies' 90-83 victory over Arizona State.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Arizona Wildcats on the Road

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to get a win in their final game of the regular season against the Arizona Wildcats on the road.

Kaila Olin

They Should Have Played a Game of Husky Horse

Fultz, Ross and Nowell were so hot in Minnesota on Friday night they might as well have had their own shootout.

Dan Raley

Blaise and Bo: It's 183 Days to Michigan

Washington Husky kick-blocker got an earful from the Michigan coach -- and he was only listening to the Wolverines leader berate a referee.

Dan Raley

Recruiting Weekend: Oaks Christian CB Visits UW

Youthful defensive back Jalen Lewis has a visit scheduled with UW coach Jimmy Lake this weekend. Lewis hasn't been offered by the Huskies but that could change.

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction: Huskies Refuse to Lose in Tempe

The Washington Huskies went into Tempe, Arizona, and dropped the third-place Sun Devils 90-83. The victory gave the UW its first conference road victory of the season. Washington is now 14-16 on the season, 4-13 in the Pac-12.

Mike Martin