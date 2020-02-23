HuskyMaven
Behind the Numbers:  Huskies Drop Cal at Home

Mike Martin

5

The UW's Jaden McDaniels scored 12 points off the bench.  The Seattle-native has improved his ballhandling and committed just one turnover while handing out 5 assists in 22 minutes. He blocked a shot but he also picked up his sixth technical foul on the season.  McDaniels and Sam Timmins came off the bench to give the Huskies a combined 21 points and 12 rebounds.

4

Washington's Isaiah Stewart pulled down just 4 rebounds to go with his 15 points. Stewart averages nearly 9 rebounds a game.  Stewart added 2 blocks to bring his season total to 61.  He ranks third in the conference and in the top 30 in the NCAA in blocks this season.

3

Timmins came off the bench to give the Huskies some valuable minutes.  He hit all three of his shots from the field, including a 3-pointer.  He was 2-for-3 from the line, and had 3 turnovers and 3 personal fouls.  He also pulled down 5 rebounds in 17 minutes.

2

The Golden Bears were ice cold from the field.  So frigid that 54 percent of their points came from the free-throw line.  So chilly that in the second half they shot 28 percent from the floor, which was an upgrade over the 19 percent they shot in the first half.  That included going just 2-for-12 from inside the arc.

1

Although Washington outrebounded Cal 34-28, no Huskies starter had more than one offensive rebound.  On the other hand, four of the UW starters each had only one turnover. The exception was point guard Marcus Tsohonis, who had a team-leading 4.

