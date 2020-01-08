Behind the Numbers: USC Block Party Edition

5

As a result of USC's poor shooting night and UW's 12 blocked shots and 14 steals, the Trojans registered a mere 5 assists. Washington point guard Quade Green matched USC's total in assists.

4

Rebounding is going to be a work-in-progress for the remainder of the season. The Huskies were outrebounded by the Trojans 46-42 and gave up 24 offensive rebounds. UW big man Isaiah Stewart finished with 10 rebounds, including 4 offensive rebounds.

3

There are many areas that show the domination of the Huskies. A big disparity was the Huskies converting in transition and the Trojans not. Washington had a 21-7 advantage in points off turnovers. That difference also shows up in UW's 16-3 advantage on fast-break points.

2

When Nick Rakocevic drove to the basket and missed a layup off the glass, it personified the Trojans' night in Seattle. For the 6-foot-11 center, he must have had Jaden McDaniels' 6 first-half blocks in the back of his mind. He finished the night 2-for-14 from the field. As a team, the Trojans were similarly ineffective from 3-point range, where they hit on just 2-of-15 shots.

1

The 32-point victory over the Trojans evened the UW's conference record at 1-1. The Huskies head to the Bay Area to take on Stanford and Cal in what are important games. Husky fans can be encouraged with the play of McDaniels against USC.