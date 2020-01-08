HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Behind the Numbers: USC Block Party Edition

Mike Martin

5

As a result of USC's poor shooting night and UW's 12 blocked shots and 14 steals, the Trojans registered a mere 5 assists.  Washington point guard Quade Green matched USC's total in assists. 

4

Rebounding is going to be a work-in-progress for the remainder of the season.  The Huskies were outrebounded by the Trojans 46-42 and gave up 24 offensive rebounds.  UW big man Isaiah Stewart finished with 10 rebounds, including 4 offensive rebounds.

3

There are many areas that show the domination of the Huskies.  A big disparity was the Huskies converting in transition and the Trojans not.  Washington had a 21-7 advantage in points off turnovers.  That difference also shows up in UW's 16-3 advantage on fast-break points.

2

When Nick Rakocevic drove to the basket and missed a layup off the glass, it personified the Trojans' night in Seattle. For the 6-foot-11 center, he must have had Jaden McDaniels' 6 first-half blocks in the back of his mind. He finished the night 2-for-14 from the field. As a team, the Trojans were similarly ineffective from 3-point range, where they hit on just 2-of-15 shots.

1

The 32-point victory over the Trojans evened the UW's conference record at 1-1. The Huskies head to the Bay Area to take on Stanford and Cal in what are important games.  Husky fans can be encouraged with the play of McDaniels against USC.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Kellen Moore Be the OC? He Got Passed Over By UW as QB

Dan Raley

Prosser product may be leaning to sticking with pro football

Best Pac-12 Freshman: It's Stewart, Week in and Week Out

Dan Raley

League honors precocious UW newcomer for fourth time.

Pay for Play: UW Awards Scholarship to Deserving Ulofoshio

Dan Raley

Walk-on earned more playing time, starting job and scholarship.

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Podcast Breaks Down UW Win Over USC

Mike Martin

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller break down the Huskies beat-down of Trojans. Twelve blocks and 14 steals led to a 32-point win for the Dawgs. Are the young Huskies figuring out this zone?

New Kids on the Block: McDaniels, UW Swat USC 72-40

Dan Raley

Freshman forwards has 6 of Huskies' 12 shot rejections.

Instant Reaction: UW Rebounds with 72-40 Win Over USC

Mike Martin

The Huskies played their most complete game of the season as they led wire to wire.

UW's Stewart: 'We Tell Each Other to Bring the Dog Up'

Dan Raley

Huskies look for turnaround against 12-2 USC.

Instant Reaction: Bruins Ruin Huskies Home Conference Opener

Mike Martin

The Huskies fall to the Bruins 66-64 in Seattle. The home team got out hustled underneath the UCLA basket. Isaiah Stewart's double-double wasn't enough as the Dawgs couldn't overcome a 3-pointer from Jake Kyman with 7 seconds remaining.

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Instant Reaction to UW Loss to UCLA

Mike Martin

Noah Dickerson, Jake Grant, and Trevor Mueller review the Huskies loss against UCLA at Hec Ed on Thursday night. What went wrong for the Dawgs and can they be fixed? Rebounds were a major problem that lead to the defeat. Noah gives some insight into rebounding out of the zone.

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the USC Trojans at Home

Kaila Olin

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to bounce back from their recent loss and beat the USC Trojans at home