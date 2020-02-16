HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Behind the Numbers: UW Misery Continues With Loss to UCLA

Mike Martin

5

Jalen McDaniels' magic number was 5.  He had five turnovers, five fouls and went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers. He finished with 15 points, 7 in the second half.  Isaiah Stewart had 15 points to go with his 10 rebounds and 2 blocks.

4

Washington had four fewer turnovers in the second half than the first.  Both teams missed two free throws in the second half, but the Bruins took 11 more attempts than the UW.  The Huskies went just 1 for 9 from the floor to close out the game.

3

Marcus Tsohonis led the Huskies with 3 assists, including 2 in the second half.  The Huskies  went cold from the floor as they registered just 3 assists in the second half.

2

The Bruins came up with 13 fast-break points, though just  two in the second half.  Additionally, the Huskies surrendered 11 points on seven turnovers as UCLA rallied to win.  

1

Hameir Wright had a rough night for the Huskies in his one minute of playing time.  He went 0 for 1 from the field and had a foul and a turnover.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crazy Eight: UW Stretches Losing Streak to Fifth Worst in School Annals

Huskies blow a 12-point lead, the fifth time they've let a double-digit advantage slip away.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the UCLA Bruins on the Road

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to come away with a win and end their seven-game losing streak on the road against the UCLA Bruins

Kaila Olin

Jeff Jaeger Could Deliver a Hit As Well As a Field Goal

Former University of Washington teammates remember him as more than an All-America kicker.

Dan Raley

by

68dawgfamily

Huskies Are Playing for Their Scholarships Now

Careers are on the line as the losses mount for the slumping UW, which takes its seven-game losing streak to UCLA.

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: Understanding USC's Second-Half Surge

The final score only tells part of the story. Mike Martin goes behind the numbers and digs deeper into the Huskies' 62-56 road loss to the USC Trojans on Thursday.

Mike Martin

UW Basketball Losing Streak Reaching Epic Proportions

Seven consecutive defeats for Huskies ranks among top six worst stretches in school history.

Dan Raley

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Jimmy, Others Rally Around Tim Meamber

Former University of Washington, NFL linebacker appears receptive to meeting with ex-Husky teammates as he tries put homelessness behind him.

Dan Raley

by

behusky

Instant Reaction: Huskies Fall On First Stop In L.A.

The Huskies suffered their seventh consecutive loss, 62-56 to the USC Trojans, on their first stop in the City of Angels. They went into the locker room at halftime with a five-point lead. However, the UW was outscored 7-0 to open the second half and the Trojans eventually pulled away. The Huskies slipped below .500 on the season and have dropped 11 of their past 13 games.

Mike Martin

Huskies Can't Finish, Look Finished at USC

Washington experiences 38-point turnaround in games against Trojans, suffers seventh consecutive defeat.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the USC Trojans on the Road

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to come away with a win and end their six-game losing streak on the road against the USC Trojans

Kaila Olin