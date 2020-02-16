Behind the Numbers: UW Misery Continues With Loss to UCLA

5

Jalen McDaniels' magic number was 5. He had five turnovers, five fouls and went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers. He finished with 15 points, 7 in the second half. Isaiah Stewart had 15 points to go with his 10 rebounds and 2 blocks.

4

Washington had four fewer turnovers in the second half than the first. Both teams missed two free throws in the second half, but the Bruins took 11 more attempts than the UW. The Huskies went just 1 for 9 from the floor to close out the game.

3

Marcus Tsohonis led the Huskies with 3 assists, including 2 in the second half. The Huskies went cold from the floor as they registered just 3 assists in the second half.

2

The Bruins came up with 13 fast-break points, though just two in the second half. Additionally, the Huskies surrendered 11 points on seven turnovers as UCLA rallied to win.

1

Hameir Wright had a rough night for the Huskies in his one minute of playing time. He went 0 for 1 from the field and had a foul and a turnover.