Bey: 'Like We Have Whole New Team Without Quade'

Jamal Bey and Nate Roberts sat side by side, addressing reporters. They knew each other. Or they at least knew what each guy used to do.

In a week's time, things have changed dramatically for the Washington basketball team (11-6 overall, 1-3 Pac-12). After losing Quade Green to grades for the Bay Area swing, players such as Bey find themselves pulling completely different duty for the Huskies.

The sophomore, who averages 5.8 points and less than an assist per game, finds himself in a crucial position. He goes from reserve shooting guard to starting playmaker. He's trying to prepare himself as quickly as he can for Thursday night's game against Oregon State (12-4, 2-2).

He really doesn't have a choice, and he knows it.

"It's like we have a whole new team without Quade," Bey said. "We've got to get used to it. Different people have different roles. We just got to step up if we want to win."

In limbo, Green still attends practice and has been offering pointers to his replacement, which Bey readily welcomes.

"He's a very smart player," Bey said. "He knows where the plays are, where people are open."

Should he get his grades up, Green could play again should the Huskies qualify for the NCAA tournament. Meantime, his team remains in a full scramble.