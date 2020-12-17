Beware of Grizzlies: Big Sky Team Embarrasses Washington

In a battle of 1-4 teams, Montana was simply a lot less inept than Mike Hopkins' struggling team.

We know we're an elite team.

Mike Hopkins said that early in the week.

Honest.

On Wednesday night, his University of Washington basketball players suffered from a bad case of amnesia.

Or even worse, a cruel dose of reality.

Either way, this disheveled Pac-12 entry couldn't hang with Montana, falling behind the Big Sky team by as many as 15 in the opening half before accepting a 66-58 defeat at Alaska Airlines Arena.

It was hard to watch. Listen to. Read about.

Hopkins, the ever optimistic coach, could only watch his Huskies (1-5) lose their composure, regain it and lose it again, leading to the program's 20th setback in 26 outings overlapping two seasons.

It was Montana's first win over the UW in 26 years -- since a 67-56 upset of Bob Bender's second Husky team on Nov. 28, 1994.

These UW guys simply aren't very good.

Six games is a pretty good sample.

The Huskies took an early 5-1 lead and proceeded to implode.

"You're not supposed to like losing," sophomore center Nate Roberts said. "It hurts coming up short time after time after time."

The UW coach sent his usual starters onto the floor and soon they were playing from behind, a common theme this season.

Even his good players, such as Quade Green, disappeared for most of the night.

The senior point guard, coming off a career-high 26 points against Oregon last weekend, got into foul trouble against Montana (2-4) by drawing three fouls in a matter of seconds before the break.

He went scoreless in the first half and sat down. Green fouled out with 4 points on 1-for-11 shooting.

Roberts, the UW's 6-foot-10 sophomore center, had 13 points and 10 rebounds before he likewise fouled out.

The only other bright spots for the home team were subs -- point guard Nate Pryor had a career-high-matching 13 points, 7-foot-4 Riley Sorn dropped in 10 points, including three dunks, and grabbed 4 rebounds, while RaeQuan Battle chipped in 8 points and 6 boards.

Asked if he expected his coach to shuffle the lineup, Roberts said, "With all respect, that's not my job. We needed those guys to bring energy."

All five Grizzlies starters scored in double-figures, led by Kyle Owens' 13.

Hopkins shuttled guys in and out, looking for someone, anyone, to do something other than throw away the basketball.

He even turned to sophomore point guard Marcus Tsohonis, who didn't play against Oregon.

Montana built a 15-point lead, at 29-14 and 31-16, before the Grizzlies settled into a 33-21 halftime advantage.

The Huskies left the floor, their body language giving everything away. They were whipped dogs.

After 15 minutes to think things over, Hopkins' crew returned to the floor with a little more purpose.

They used baskets by Pryor, Green and Nate Roberts to open the half and pull within 33-27.

Falling behind by 11 again, the Huskies made another run behind Pryor and Sorn.

Three consecutive baskets by the big man, two of them dunks, brought the Huskies within 44-43.

With seven minutes remaining, the UW finally caught Montana at 48-all and 50-50 when Battle drove and scored, and Sorn dunked a third time.

With 4:36, the Huskies finally grabbed the lead at 51-50, for the first time since early on when junior swingman Jamal Bey hit one of two free throws.

They led for the last time at 53-51 after two free throws by Green and then caved one more time, getting outscored 15-5 to the end.

"We've got to respect every opponent," Roberts said. "We have to respect the game."

An elite team the Huskies aren't. Not even close.

