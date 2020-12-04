Carter Cuts His Ties with UW Basketball, Moves On

The Husky senior forward was suspended in October and made it official he won't be coming back.

Naz Carter, suspended from the University of Washington basketball team, ended any mystery over whether he would return on Friday by announcing his departure on social media.

Carter, a 6-foot-6 senior swingman from Rochester, New York, posted the following message on Twitter:

"After much prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to leave the University of Washington and pursue my professional career. Coach [Mike] Hopkins and the University of Washington has brought out the best in me. For that I will forever be thankful. Forever a Husky!"

Carter, the Huskies' leading returning scorer from last season at 12.2 points per game, was removed from the team in mid-October for what the school said was a code of conduct violation without further explanation.

While no prosecutorial charges have been filed, the UW basketball player apparently faces a fairly serious allegation of personal misconduct that has turned up on the internet.

The Huskies opened the season without Carter this past week, losing to Baylor, UC-Riverside and Utah.

One of Hopkins' first recruits, Carter played in 98 games over his three seasons, starting all 28 he appeared in last season and one as a freshman.

He is the nephew of entertainer Jay Z.

