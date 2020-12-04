Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Carter Cuts His Ties with UW Basketball, Moves On

The Husky senior forward was suspended in October and made it official he won't be coming back.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Naz Carter, suspended from the University of Washington basketball team, ended any mystery over whether he would return on Friday by announcing his departure on social media.

Carter, a 6-foot-6 senior swingman from Rochester, New York, posted the following message on Twitter:

"After much prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to leave the University of Washington and pursue my professional career. Coach [Mike] Hopkins and the University of Washington has brought out the best in me. For that I will forever be thankful. Forever a Husky!"

Carter, the Huskies' leading returning scorer from last season at 12.2 points per game, was removed from the team in mid-October for what the school said was a code of conduct violation without further explanation. 

While no prosecutorial charges have been filed, the UW basketball player apparently faces a fairly serious allegation of personal misconduct that has turned up on the internet.  

The Huskies opened the season without Carter this past week, losing to Baylor, UC-Riverside and Utah. 

One of Hopkins' first recruits, Carter played in 98 games over his three seasons, starting all 28 he appeared in last season and one as a freshman. 

He is the nephew of entertainer Jay Z.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Naz Carter, suspended, has left the UW program.
Basketball

Carter Cuts His Ties with UW Basketball, Moves On

10052019_huskies_222609-1020x1159
Football

Kaila’s Keys to Washington Beating Stanford

Dylan Morris engineered a game-winning drive against Utah.
Football

WATCH/LISTEN: Husky Maven's UW-Stanford Preview Show

Kris Rongen had a party ready to go, but UCLA spoiled his plans.
Husky Legends

Road to 1991 Perfection: No Quit in These Huskies, But Michigan Surrendered

UW commit Braden Jumper breaks down his game with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller.
Recruiting

Friday Film Study: UW Commit Caden Jumper Breaks Down his Game

Zion Tupuola-Fetui is a Husky sensation after three games as a starter.
Football

Here We Go Again: What Does Tupuola-Fetui Have in Store for Stanford?

Riley Sorn (52) was a Husky bright spot in the 76-62 loss.
Basketball

Huskies Experience Lost Week on Road, Drop Third Game in Five Days

Josh Grant and Trevor Mueller break down the Stanford-UW game with former Husky DiAndre Campbell.
Football

4th and Inches Podcast: Stanford Preview with DiAndre Campbell

Shane Pahukoa got hurt against Michigan but played on.
Husky Legends

Road to 1991 Perfection: Injury Couldn't Stop Pahukoa from Playing in the Rose Bowl