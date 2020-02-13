Is Carter a Starter? UW Veteran Hasn't Played Like One

Naz Carter topped the Washington basketball team in scoring in two of its first three games.

It was going to be his club.

Those big-name freshmen here for just a season each would have to revolve around him, not the other way around.

Carter was listed in at least one NBA mock draft, among the top 20 players available.

It was going to be his time to shine.

However, the 6-foot-6 junior forward from Rochester, New York, has been an unqualified bust as a team leader.

Sure, he's got talent, but he's got a funny way of showing it.

As the Huskies (12-12 overall, 2-9 Pac-12) have sunk deep into last place in the conference standings, Carter has disappeared for long stretches and been a non-factor.

With sophomore guard Quade Green becoming academically ineligible and freshman forward Jaden McDaniels going through an extended funk, the team looked to Carter for leadership and received little.

There was no better example of his uneven play than in Sunday's 79-67 loss to Washington State.

Carter went scoreless in the first half and dropped 18 on the Cougars after intermission, coming to life far too late to affect the outcome.

He's been a notorious slow starter for reasons unknown.

"We need that Naz at the beginning," UW coach Mike Hopkins said. "It's that consistency, that role. You have to be that guy at the get-go."

While he occasionally comes up with a dunk as electrifying as you've seen anywhere at the college level, Carter hasn't been able to take over a game and rattle opponents.

If there's any explanation it might be this: Carter started one game before this season, as a freshman, and he simply may not have been ready to assume the greater responsibility placed on him.

"You get this once-in-a-lifetime chance," he said when asked about the team slide, which easily could have described him as well. "You've still got to have fun."

His 18-point game at WSU was his highest total in 21 outings, six of which he failed to score in double figures.

He and freshman Isaiah Stewart are the only ones who have started all 24 games for this team.

Carter, who averages 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, simply might be better coming off the bench.

The Huskies should consider using him this way, beginning with Thursday night's game at USC (17-7, 6-5), yet it seems unlikely his coach would consider such a change.

The Trojans represent one of the two league teams the UW has beaten this season, getting drubbed 72-40 in Seattle.

The Huskies basically did it without much help from Carter. He had just 9 points and 6 boards that night.

Carter the starter? It might be asking too much.