Huskies Lose the Game, Show Some Postgame Feistiness

As the losses pile up, Washington basketball players typically offer pat answers and long faces. Everything but an obvious show of emotion.

Husky coach Mike Hopkins continually rails about his guys lacking the proper energy. He has suggested more than once, several times actually, they haven't come ready to play.

There has been no public meltdown by anyone. No postgame finger-pointing. No outward displeasure over a once-promising 10-2 season turned into an absolute disaster.

Which prompts this question: Does this team have a pulse? Is there a heartbeat inside those UW jerseys?

These players easily might have expressed their displeasure with starting point guard Quade Green for not taking care of his academics and helping send them into a nosedive.

Instead, Hopkins told how some of these guys could have written Green's name on their basketball shoes in what sounded like some oddball show of solidarity.

Finally, following Friday night's 78-74 loss to the Washington State Cougars at Alaska Airlines Arena, Huskies' junior forward Naz Carter seemed to have had enough. For a moment, it was no more Mr. Nice Guy.

He squawked at not just one reporter's question, but two. And one wasn't even directed at him.

Freshman forward Jaden McDaniels, widely believed to be headed to the NBA draft this summer, was asked if he had contemplated whether the WSU game might be his last Huskies home game.

"No, not really," McDaniels said nonchalantly, as is his style. "It was just another game."

Carter, however, wasn't going to let this sort of interrogation pass. He spoke up and voiced his objection.

"Can we stay away from those questions, please?" he said firmly. "We're just trying to focus on the rest of our season."

It wasn't much, but it appeared there was a a little feistiness lurking inside this seemingly way too passive Washington team.