Dion Brown, One of UW Basketball's Most Prolific Dunkers, Dies
Dion Brown, maybe the greatest dunker In University of Washington basketball annals at least until Nate Robinson showed up in Montlake. has died, the school confirmed on Saturday. He was 57. No cause of death was given.
The 6-foot-5 Los Angeles product played three seasons for the Huskies in 1988-91 for coaches Andy Russo and Lynn Nance after beginning his career with Chaminade in Hawaii.
Brown was the team MVP and captain as a senior when he averaged 15.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for a 14-14 team.
He began his final season with a career-high 37-point outing against Portland in a 115-80 victory, a total that still ranks in the top 10 in school history. He connected on 13 of 17 shots that night.
From Crenshaw High School, Brown averaged 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for Chaminade in 1987 and transferred to the UW, sitting out a season for changing schools.
He was a three-year starter for the Huskies, averaging 10.9, 11.3 and 15.5. Finishing with 1,056 career points, he remains one of 43 players in program history who have scored 1,000 points or more. All along, he entertained teammates and fans with a variety of windmill dunks.
On a social-media post, people remembered him throwing down a 360-degree dunk against Duke.
Brown's accomplishments often have been overlooked because none of his Husky teams had winning records, with both of his coaches ultimately getting fired.
