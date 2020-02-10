Bottoms Up: Huskies Continue Freefall As Elleby Burns Them For 34

Nine miles separate Seattle's Cleveland High School and the University of Washington. Neither Lorenzo Romar nor Mike Hopkins' basketball coaching staffs could close that gap and entice C.J. Elleby to join them.

On Sunday afternoon in Pullman, the 6-foot-6 sophomore guard showed that Washington State suits him just fine. The former Cleveland High standout is winning games with the Cougars. The Huskies no longer know what that's like.

Elleby went off for a career-best 34 points and helped send a demoralized UW team back home with a 79-67 defeat. The last-place Huskies (12-12 overall, 2-9 Pac-12) suffered their sixth consecutive setback and eighth in their past nine outings.

They're not only in the cellar, the guys in the purple shirts are deep in it, two wins behind the next closest teams, Oregon State and California.

A clever left-hander, Elleby was everything the UW players weren't -- confident, aggressive and effective on the offensive end.

The former all-city player offered a dazzling stat line for the ninth-place Cougars (14-10, 5-6) on a day in which former coach George Raveling was honored: those 34 points, plus 10 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 assists. The old coach had to be impressed. The opposing coach was.

"He had a player-of-the-year type game," Hopkins said on his postgame radio show. "We did a poor job of defending him."

The Huskies forced 14 lead changes, but never led by more than one and looked totally disorganized throughout the contest.

They let this one get away after going up 44-43 on Isaiah Stewart's layin off an inbounds pass with 15:53 remaining. They were outscored 8-1 and this one was out of reach.

Hopkins' guys haven't won in 24 days and it's starting to show more and more in their faces. They can't do anything right for a prolonged period of play. They have two more road games coming up.

Things haven't been this bleak for the program since Romar's 2017 crew lost its final 13 games and he got fired, leading to Hopkins' hiring as his replacement.

"We're going to find out who the competitors are," the current coach said in a crisis moment. "I told them I don't want to see any long faces."

Hopkins started freshman point guard Marcus Tsohonis for the second time this season, but he didn't play freshman shooting guard RaeQuan Battle until the closing minutes. He could still use a lot more offense.

The coach received zero points from junior starter Hameir Wright for the entire game, and zero from junior starter Naz Carter for the first half. Carter, however, scored 18 in the second half to lead the UW in scoring.

"He has to have it at the beginning of the game," Hopkins said. "I asked him why."

The UW coach also played two point guards at a time in Tsohonis and sophomore Elijah Hardy, but it didn't seem to matter much.

If there was a silver lining, and those are rare these days for this team, freshman forward Jaden McDaniels came off the bench to score 16 points, grab 6 rebounds and hand out 3 assists.

No surprise, McDaniels nearly ruined it all by trying to block a shot and hitting WSU's Isaac Bonton across the head, something similar to what he did at Utah. The officiating crew took a long look at the play on a monitor before deciding it didn't merit a flagrant foul. McDaniels was pulled from the game just the same.

"We just have to go back to the drawing board and get better," Hopkins said, sounding like a broken record. His news conference prior to the game is replayed above, showing what he had hoped for from his team.

If the UW coach learned anything from his trip to the Palouse and in getting his latest look at Elleby, Hopkins better make sure he signs every decent player within a 10-mile radius of campus going forward.