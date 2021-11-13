Ex-Husky Erik Stevenson Can't Find His Stroke for South Carolina

Erik Stevenson finds the basketball rims even less welcoming in the Carolinas than they were in Seattle.

On Friday night, the former University of Washington guard scored 14 points but he suffered through a miserable 4-for-18 shooting night for his new SEC team — 0 for 10 from 3-point range — as the Gamecocks lost to Princeton 66-62 in the Asheville Classic in Asheville, North Carolina.

Stevenson, who fled the Huskies following a 5-21 season and became a starter, is now a distressing 7 for 31 in two outings, just 1 of 17 behind the line, counting the opener against USC Upland in Columbia, South Carolina. He entered the season as a career 31-percent shooter at Wichita State and Washington, and someone who doesn't always take good shots, but this was new territory for him.

So much for new surroundings.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Lacey, Washington, entered the transfer portal this past offseason along with five other former Huskies, who spread out across the country in search of basketball success.

Most of these guys were in contention early on to become starters, but only Stevenson is a first-teamer with the games now counting for real.

Ex-UW forward J'Raan Brooks pulled a starting assignment for UC San Diego in a 57-44 exhibition loss to Loyola Marymount, but after going scoreless over 17 minutes, he didn't even play in the Tritons' regular-season opener against California, an 80-67 upset.

One-time Husky guard Marcus Tsohonis came off the bench, played 15 minutes and went scoreless in Virginia Commonwealth's 57-54 victory over St. Peter's.

Hameir Wright, a three-year UW starting forward, likewise played as a reserve in North Texas' season-opening 84-53 win over Oklahoma Christian. He drew 13 minutes of time and scored 3 points.

For Montana State, guard RaeQuan Battle came off the bench and scored 8 points in the Bobcats' 94-90 overtime loss at Colorado. He played 21 minutes before fouling out after hitting 3 of 7 shots, including 2 of 4 behind the line.

Former UW guard Nate Pryor didn't play in New Mexico State's season debut, a 62-51 win over UC-Irvine.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven