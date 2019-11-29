Husky
Maven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Ex-UW guard Carter leads huge comeback

Dan Raley

Michael Carter III, Mike Hopkins' first basketball recruit at Washington, helped the Long Beach State 49ers overcome a 17-point deficit and secure a 66-65 victory over Providence on Thanksgiving in the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim, California.

Carter finished with a career-high 23 points, scoring six of them in the final minute. With his team down 64-63, he sank three free throws with three seconds remaining for the winning points. He hit 6 of 10 shots, 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and connected on 9 of 10 free throws.

A 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from O'Dea High School, Carter originally signed with Hopkins and played 17 games for the Huskies during the 2017-18 season. 

He transferred to South Dakota State, where he sat out and didn't appear in a game, and resurfaced at Long Beach State, which is guided by Dan Monson, the former Gonzaga coach.

Carter averages 13.4 for a 3-4 team. Earlier, he's scored 20 points against UCLA. Check out the Seattle product in this UW video clip. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Cup Coverage: Playing It Forward: UW/WSU's Band of Sisters and Brothers

Mike Martin
1 0

"4-3-2-1!" The University of Washington’s Marching Band was supposed to be belting out that chorus as the clock showed zeros at the 2018 Apple Cup. But, as the Husky football players made snow angels on the field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Dr. Brad McDavid and the band watched and cheered from their hospital beds and hotel rooms.

Huskies' Hunter Bryant: 'I've grown a lot'

Dan Raley
1 0

UW tight end has had better season than his team

3 Things to Know About the Apple Cup

Dan Raley
1

Discussion centers around WSU insults, UW line fail and a prediction

WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW winning the Apple Cup

Kaila Olin
1

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three keys to the Washington Huskies beating the Washington State Cougars Friday in the Apple Cup on Montlake.

Apple Cup Coverage: How Much Is Riding on the Game for Coach Petersen?

Mike Martin
2 0

Some call it "Hate Week". It's a week where records seldom matter. It's a week when houses are often divided. It's a week in the State of Washington where intrastate bragging rights have resided on the western side of the Cascade Mountain Range for 6 years. But with a 6-5 record for the Huskies the stakes are just as high as they were last year with the victor heading to the Pac 12 Championship Game.

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: An Apple Cup prediction

Dan Raley
2 0

Orange Bowl captain sizes up Friday's big game at Husky Stadium

Ahmed: 'It's Hold to our Standards'

Dan Raley
0

Huskies RB closes in on 1,000 yards rushing entering Apple Cup.

LISTEN: Apple Cup Preview with Mario Bailey & Alex Brink

Mike Martin
1 0

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller preview the Apple Cup with Husky legend, Mario Bailey and Cougar legend, Alex Brink. Bailey gives his perspective on the Apple Cup, playing for Coach James, and offers his thoughts on the state of the 2019 Husky program. Brink, a former WSU quarterback, shares the other side of the rivalry.

Can UW Secondary Survive the Air Raid?

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies face season's biggest challenge against Cougars

Ex-Husky Thybulle Has Big Night for Sixers

Dan Raley
0

He shows off both his offensive and defensive skills