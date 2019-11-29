Ex-UW guard Carter leads huge comeback

Michael Carter III, Mike Hopkins' first basketball recruit at Washington, helped the Long Beach State 49ers overcome a 17-point deficit and secure a 66-65 victory over Providence on Thanksgiving in the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim, California.

Carter finished with a career-high 23 points, scoring six of them in the final minute. With his team down 64-63, he sank three free throws with three seconds remaining for the winning points. He hit 6 of 10 shots, 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and connected on 9 of 10 free throws.

A 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from O'Dea High School, Carter originally signed with Hopkins and played 17 games for the Huskies during the 2017-18 season.

He transferred to South Dakota State, where he sat out and didn't appear in a game, and resurfaced at Long Beach State, which is guided by Dan Monson, the former Gonzaga coach.

Carter averages 13.4 for a 3-4 team. Earlier, he's scored 20 points against UCLA. Check out the Seattle product in this UW video clip.