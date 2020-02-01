HuskyMaven
Half the Battle: Time to Get UW Shooter on the Floor More

Dan Raley

Early in the second half against Arizona, the basketball swung hard to Washington's RaeQuan Battle in the right corner and a crazy thing happened behind him.  

Before the freshman guard could pull the trigger on the 3-pointer -- and he's got a very quick release -- many of his Huskies teammates on the bench excitedly jumped to their feet in anticipation. They rose as if they were doing their own version of the Wave.

It was three or four guys, suddenly making a commotion, so close to Battle they could've reached out and touched him. These players actually were lucky they didn't distract him and throw him off his shot. Some had their arms raised as they stood.

Battle's 3-pointer swished through in pinpoint fashion. A roar echoed through Alaska Airlines Arena. His buddies on the bench duly celebrated.

The first-year player gave the Huskies a 47-39 advantage amid the pandemonium. Unfortunately for this team, the instant points and show of emotion didn't hold up, with Arizona rallying for a 75-72 victory.

Amid all of the lingering turmoil surrounding this UW outfit (12-9 overall, 2-7 Pac-12) -- now tethered to four consecutive defeats and six setbacks in seven games -- Battle has emerged as a vision of hope, if not a fan favorite. 

"I feel I just have to step up a little more," the 6-foot-5 sharpshooter said. "I'm just getting bolder and wiser. The leader in me will come."

While his team is rightfully stressed over losing, the personable freshman is soaking up the college experience however and whenever he can. Well after his teammates had left the arena in a hurry, Battle was in the stands, still in a Husky uniform, recounting the game with family members.

What needs to happen next for the Marysville High School product is more playing time, if not a regular starting role, beginning on Saturday night with Arizona State (12-8, 3-4) at home. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. 

Against Arizona (14-6, 4-3) two nights earlier, Battle suppled a career 14-points in 14 well-utilized minutes. 

While UW coach Mike Hopkins will tell you that his young guards don't play more because they don't always defend properly, the Huskies' offense has been sorely lacking in points, especially coming from beyond the arc.

Battle is a ready and eager solution. He had his best shooting night yet against the Wildcats, dropping in 5 of 9 field-goal attempts, and 4 of 8 from 3-point range. He's automatic points when on target.

"RaeQuan's been a heckuva a shooter and he's really helped us on the perimeter," Hopkins said. "He spaces the floor."

Battle does this with a broken finger still heavily taped on his non-dominant shooting hand, suffered two weeks earlier when he jammed the digit while fighting through a screen in practice. 

If the injury threw off his shot back then, he appears to have regained his touch. He has a good attitude about it. 

"It feels good that they're going in, but we didn't win," he said. "We need more of them."

Battle provides scoring this UW team badly needs, a shot that excites everyone in the arena. Especially those seated, or standing, in the front row 

