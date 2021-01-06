Green Will Finally Play at Stanford, Where UW Downturn Began

The Husky guard became academically ineligible for this game a year ago, setting off a negative chain of events that hasn't stopped.

The last time the University of Washington basketball team came to Stanford, the world caved in.

An hour before tipoff in Palo Alto, the school announced that Quade Green was done, academically ineligible for the foreseeable future.

All of this seemed incredible, considering all of the tutors and academic assistance made available to UW athletes, because it meant that someone really had to work at it to fall in arrears grade-wise.

Not only that, Green had waited so long to play again after leaving Kentucky and appeared in just 15 games for the Huskies, it was as if the point guard from Philadelphia didn't value the game like he should.

The Huskies, 11-4 at the time, proceeded to lose 13 of 17 games without him, 20 of 25 games over two seasons since then.

"I let my team down badly last year with that academic ineligible stuff," Green said in the preseason. "I was never lower in my life than I was last year."

Now here he is, another year later, preparing to play at Stanford (6-3) on Thursday night in a far different scenario.

Green's world has come apart in other inexplicable ways – there's the pandemic, of course, but the UW program is off to its worst start (1-7) in 63 seasons – and so far there's nothing he's been able do about it.

He has a lot at stake over the Huskies' final 17 games or more, too.

NBA scouts are watching to see what kind of leadership and maturity Green brings to such a dire situation at Washington and whether his basketball skills can translate to the pro level.

The 6-foot senior possesses a decent 3-point shot and can drive to the basket in a creative manner, yet he's been part of the problem for the Huskies.

Green has tried to do everything himself for his outmatched team, to the point the UW has no cohesion.

He's forced up more bad shots than most good players. He's ignored open teammates while penetrating.

He's been through this before – at Kentucky.

Green started 13 of his first 15 games as a freshman for Wildcats coach John Calipari before getting relegated to reserve duty because he wouldn't assume an all-in playmaker's role.

In nine games as a sophomore, Green came off the bench once more for the blue-blood Wildcats. He left the program once his minutes were drastically cut even more over two outings, from 18 to 9 on the average, with his coach sending yet another clear message.

Husky coach Mike Hopkins acknowledged Green's shortcomings after the recent 80-53 loss to Arizona while offering a glimmer of hope.

"I felt Quade did a really good job of being a leader where he was a little lackadaisical in the past," Hopkins said. "He was really telling everyone in timeouts what they needed to do. Now he needs to have some support."

So here's Green at a basketball crossroad again, needing to elevated his game to play in the NBA. With his height, he won't make it unless he shows himself to be an adequate dish man.

The transformation needs to begin at Stanford.

Can he pass this test?

