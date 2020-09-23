Here's an Almost All-New UW Basketball Starting Lineup to Consider

The University of Washington basketball team has two months to figure out who's who.

After finishing in last place in the Pac-12 Conference and having its pair of touted freshman forwards split for the NBA draft, an almost entirely new look is not out of the question for the Huskies.

Taking a stab at it, the UW very well could trot out just one player in its new starting lineup who was a first-teamer for the final game played last March against Arizona at the Pac-12 tournament

In cleaning house, Husky coach Mike Hopkins should pass on the UW's contrived pre-game introductions that consist of a darkened arena, a blinding spotlight and prolonged theater. He should simplify things and send the following five players onto the floor on or around Nov. 25 against an unnamed but likely conference opponent.

Put 6-foot-2 junior Quade Green and 6-4 junior Nate Pryor at playmaking guards, 6-3 junior Erik Stevenson and 6-6 senior Naz Carter at shooting guards, and 6-9 sophomore J'Raan Brooks as the lone big man.

When the Huskies last played in March, Hopkins started Isaiah Stewart, Hameir Wright, Jamal Bey, Marcus Tsohonis and Carter,

Carter is the only overlapping player from disaster to a new dawn, and even he's not untouchable.

Stevenson, of course, needs to obtain an NCAA waiver as a Wichita State transfer to be eligible to play for Washington right away.

Hopkins recently disclosed how he's going to go guard heavy this season, with up to four backcourt players on the floor at once.

This lineup would give the Huskies three players who have averaged in double figures in scoring on the Division 1 level: Carter at 12.2 points per game, Green at 11.6 and Stevenson at 11.1.

This group also offers three guys who are adept at creating offensive play, with Green averaging 5.3 assists per game and Stevenson 2.2, and Pryor maybe taking a lead dish role after averaging 4.7 at North Idaho. That would put Green in more of a position to score.

Brooks played one season at USC and came off the bench, and will need to provide some inside offense to give these Huskies a chance at beating people.

Turning to the bench, the Huskies can bring in Wright, Bey and Tsohonis, all swingmen who finished up as starters in the final Arizona game, and shooting guard RaeQuan Battle, 6-10 big man Nate Roberts and possibly 6-7 Michigan transfer Cole Bajema, providing the Big Ten newcomer can get an NCAA waiver.

Wright is a senior, Bey a junior, and Roberts, Tsohonis, Battle and Bajema all are sophomores.

Hopkins no doubt will try all sorts of combinations before settling on one for the opening tip, but the aforementioned five seems to hold plenty of promise. They just need to come up with chemistry, transfer waivers and positive COVID-19 tests.

