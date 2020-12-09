His Program in Disarray, Hopkins Sends Huskies Up Against Seattle U

The UW coach read a statement, disassociating himself from one of his better players, who stands accused of personal misconduct.

Mike Hopkins' basketball program is a mess.

No getting around it.

On Tuesday, the divorce became final for the University of Washington and Naz Carter.

To open a virtual news conference, Hopkins awkwardly read a statement in which he publicly disavowed himself and the program from one of his earliest Husky recruits, a player he brought with him from New York four years earlier.

"I take allegations of this nature extremely seriously," the coach said. "We're moving forward as best we can."

Carter was dropped after the university determined he violated code of conduct standards and denied his appeal following allegations of engaging in non-consensual sexual relations with two women.

No prosecutorial actions have been instituted by local law enforcement. Carter announced plans to play pro basketball overseas, but local news outlets reported he no longer had that option once the university let him go.

Meantime, the current Husky basketball team is 0-3 as it hosts cross-town Seattle U on Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena, with tipoff at 8 p.m. It wasn't competitive in games against second-ranked Baylor, UC-Riverside and Utah, suffering double-digit losses each outing.

This slow start comes following a season that ended badly.

Last season's Husky team, built around two future first-round draft picks, bottomed out and lost nine consecutive games, and 13 of 15 at one point, once point guard and one-time Kentucky transfer Quade Green became academically ineligible.

The current UW group could be headed for similar struggles. The Huskies are paying for recruiting mistakes that have left them greatly undersized and unable to shoot at all from 3-point range.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy," said Hameir Wright, a 6-foot-9 senior swingman, also from New York. "No reason to fold now."

Hopkins has lost six players from last season's roster and he's welcomed four transfers. Yet he has no new freshmen players, leading people to question his long-term program-building efforts.

Now in his fourth season, he'll need to show he has the coaching acumen to get his program moving in a positive direction again.

Unfailingly upbeat and loyal to his guys, Hopkins found himself in unfamiliar territory as he distanced himself from one of his better players with the prepared statement.

He'll need his remaining players to step up and assume roles they might not be comfortable with in order for the Husky program to regain firm footing and for him to keep his job.

"It's part of coaching," Hopkins said. "We need to teach them what it is to be a leader."

It starts with him.

