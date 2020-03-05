Hopkins on His Huskies' Disastrous Season: 'It's Been Strange'

The Washington basketball team plays at Arizona State on Thursday night, wondering what else can go wrong?

There's got to be some hardluck moment awaiting these last-place Huskies (13-16 overall, 3-13 Pac-12) in the desert, such as finding yet another way to lose a game. They're getting close to running the gamut.

They've dropped 14 of their past 17 outings since opening 10-2.

They lost two games in overtime in a three-game run of setbacks.

They've dropped their 16 losses by an average margin of 5 points.

They haven't been blown out, with a 76-62 setback to Colorado their widest margin in defeat.

"It's about winning and losing," UW coach Mike Hopkins said. "We've had our opportunities. The basketball gods have blessed us; last year, we won every close game. This year, we've come up on the bottom end."

They Huskies will enter their game against the Sun Devils (19-10, 10-6) with just one player who has started every outing -- freshman big man Isaiah Stewart.

They've started 12 different players this season, including two walk-ons on Senior Night, but introducing 10 scholarship guys before tipoff is still a lot.

Hopkins has tried everything in a situation clearly new to him.

He's started four true freshmen, but no more than three at a time.

He's put his prospective lottery pick Jaden McDaniels on the bench for long periods.

He sat down junior Hameir Wright, one of his most experienced players, one minute into a game after starting him and didn't let him play again.

He's had two players, Jamal Bey and McDaniels, receive late technicals that heavily influenced the outcome of games.

For taunting.

Instead of his team getting better as the season has wore on, it has gotten progressively worse.

The Huskies will go from finishing in first place by three games to finishing last by maybe the same amount.

If the Pac-12 tournament were to begin today, they would open with fifth-place USC in a 2:30 p.m. game next Wednesday in Las Vegas.

They would face a Trojans team they've lost to by six but beat by 32.

"It has been strange, there's no getting around it, but it is what it is," Hopkins said. 'You have to learn from it and grow from it, and get better from it and learn a lot of lessons."

His team, for unwanted reasons, is approaching genius status.