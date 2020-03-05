HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Hopkins on His Huskies' Disastrous Season: 'It's Been Strange'

Dan Raley

The Washington basketball team plays at Arizona State on Thursday night, wondering what else can go wrong?

There's got to be some hardluck moment awaiting these last-place Huskies (13-16 overall, 3-13 Pac-12) in the desert, such as finding yet another way to lose a game. They're getting close to running the gamut.

They've dropped 14 of their past 17 outings since opening 10-2. 

They lost two games in overtime in a three-game run of setbacks. 

They've dropped their 16 losses by an average margin of 5 points.

They haven't been blown out, with a 76-62 setback to Colorado their widest margin in defeat.

"It's about winning and losing," UW coach Mike Hopkins said. "We've had our opportunities. The basketball gods have blessed us; last year, we won every close game. This year, we've come up on the bottom end."

They Huskies will enter their game against the Sun Devils (19-10, 10-6) with just one player who has started every outing -- freshman big man Isaiah Stewart.

They've started 12 different players this season, including two walk-ons on Senior Night, but introducing 10 scholarship guys before tipoff is still a lot.

Hopkins has tried everything in a situation clearly new to him. 

He's started four true freshmen, but no more than three at a time.

He's put his prospective lottery pick Jaden McDaniels on the bench for long periods.

He sat down junior Hameir Wright, one of his most experienced players, one minute into a game after starting him and didn't let him play again. 

He's had two players, Jamal Bey and McDaniels, receive late technicals that heavily influenced the outcome of games. 

For taunting.

Instead of his team getting better as the season has wore on, it has gotten progressively worse. 

The Huskies will go from finishing in first place by three games to finishing last by maybe the same amount.

If the Pac-12 tournament were to begin today, they would open with fifth-place USC in a 2:30 p.m. game next Wednesday in Las Vegas. 

They would face a Trojans team they've lost to by six but beat by 32. 

"It has been strange, there's no getting around it, but it is what it is," Hopkins said. 'You have to learn from it and grow from it, and get better from it and learn a lot of lessons."

His team, for unwanted reasons, is approaching genius status. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Memorial Service Set For Nesby Glasgow, UW, Seahawks standout

Former University of Washington and NFL cornerback died from a long struggle with stomach cancer last month. He was 62.

Dan Raley

Husky O-Line Battles Loom Though Left Side Looks Settled

Kirkland expected to anchor a reconfigured Washington front wall that needs three new starters.

Dan Raley

Trey Adams May Have Run and Talked His Way Out of an NFL Draft Pick

Combine was considered a total disaster for Washington's once coveted offensive tackle.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Huskies Coach Mike Hopkins Is Honest About It: 'I've made mistakes'

Third-year UW basketball leader acknowledges he's been part of the problem with his last-place team.

Dan Raley

by

Ct33

After All These Years, Jamal Williams Still Has Brandon Roy's Back

Former Washington standout is part of the coaching dream team at Garfield High School, patiently working his way up the ranks.

Dan Raley

Blaise Chappell Made Them Go Out Kicking and Screaming

Washington Huskies special-teams whiz showed staying power as a resilient walk-on player.

Dan Raley

by

68dawgfamily

Eason's Combine Reaction: A Mixed Bag More Than Ever

If any NFL teams think the Washington quarterback is the answer and a first-rounder, they're not tipping their hands.

Dan Raley

by

Ct33

Roy: 'Thought Quade Green Loss Would Be Challenging'

Former UW standout says it's not difficult to see why the current team is struggling. His Husky team went through similar issues until settling on a playmaker.

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: UW Falls to WSU on Senior Night

On Senior Night, Husky fans got a chance to say farewell to the seniors. There wasn't much else to celebrate. The Huskies fell to their cross-state rival, 78-74. With the loss the Huskies dropped to 13-16 and will finish the regular season under .500.

Mike Martin

by

Ct33

Behind the Numbers: Huskies Fall to WSU on Senior Night

On Friday night, the Washington State Cougars completed the sweep of the state rivalry series, winning 78-74. Washington fell three games under .500 on the season with two regular-regular season games remaining. Those are the numbers everyone knows. Mike Martin looks Behind the Numbers.

Mike Martin

by

Ct33