At WSU, the Huskies Didn't Go To Battle and Lost the War

The game was barely seven minutes old on Sunday in Pullman when a listless Washington basketball team fell behind by 10 to Washington State.

RaeQuan Battle sat and watched.

At halftime, starters Naz Carter and Hameir Wright had zero points each.

Battle also had zero -- because he didn't get on the floor.

With five minutes left in the game, the Huskies trailed WSU by 10 again.

Battle sat and watched.

It wasn't until there was a minute and change remaining did the freshman guard from Marysville, Washington, stir from the bench and walk onto the floor long enough to launch one 3-pointer, miss it and hear the final horn sound.

So what was the deal with Battle?

"For me, it was a gut decision," UW coach Mike Hopkins responded.

While the third-year leader has a washboard stomach, it was another puzzling move on his behalf in what has turned into a disastrous season for the Huskies (12-12 overall, 2-9 Pac-12), who have dropped well behind everyone else in the league cellar.

Hopkins preaches the need for consistency, but he's all over the map in his personnel decisions.

"Having two point guards on the court was a unique look," the coach explained.

It also didn't work.

The coach gave Battle's playing time to sophomore point guard Elijah Hardy, who often was in the game alongside freshman point guard Marcus Tsohonis. Hardy pulled 14 minutes of action, hit 1 of 2 shots and handed out zero assists.

Again, zero assists.

Except for the final 70 seconds or so of the 79-67 defeat, Battle sat and watched.

What makes this so head-scratching is Battle is a promising 6-foot-5 guard who had played 10 or more minutes in the seven previous games, even leading the Huskies in scoring with 14 points against Arizona. He was being groomed to be a regular presence.

At WSU, he sat almost as much as the student body.

While shooting just 36 percent from the floor, and an even chillier 30 percent from 3-point range, Battle with his shot, size and confidence gives the UW hope for the future. That is, as soon as he gets straightened out with his accuracy issues.

Even when he's off, Battle still provides some semblance of offense, which isn't the case for some of his older teammates.

Wright, a well-utilized junior from Hopkins' first recruiting class, finished with zero points against the Cougars.

Since sophomore guard Quade Green was ruled ineligible, sending this team into a harrowing spiral, it's been next man up.

Only Battle and Tsohonis, who have started 3 and 2 games, respectively, have showed any inclination among those to take advantage of the opportunity to play. Everyone else looks a little lost or reticent.

As the losses pile up for the UW-- six consecutive, and 10 in 12 games since Green went out -- it might be time to look to next year.

To return to Battle.

To play him.

To let him get that long-range shot on target.

It might be a long two seasons if Hopkins doesn't find some more productive players.