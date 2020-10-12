A Husky Hoop Preview: Middle of the Pack Is Generous Pick

College basketball magazines typically turn up in grocery stores this time of year, their brightly colored and regionalized covers created to entice you to buy them. To meet publishing deadlines, they're compiled in July.

The following University of Washington basketball preview didn't make it because COVID-19 scuttled the magazine. Hopefully, it will return year. Meantime, here's what was missed on the shelves.

A gentle reminder, should transfers and shooting guards Erik Stevenson from Wichita State and Cole Bajema from Michigan receive waivers to play this season, the Huskies will be better than this.

Washington Huskies

The honeymoon ended abruptly following 24 months of bliss for Mike Hopkins, the coach who could do no wrong. In his third season in Seattle, he watched in horror as his talent-laden 11-4 basketball team fell apart and plummeted all the way to last place in the Pac-12 standings.

From first to worst in 12 months. Hopkins’ guys were done playing even before the pandemic collectively shut down most of college basketball. More disheartening now is the realization that the hard times probably won’t end right away.

A 15-17 Husky team finds itself lacking manpower following a season built around two five-star recruits who left early for the NBA as expected, the graduation of its only senior and the transfer of two reserves.

What’s left is a guard- or wing-heavy roster led by senior Nahziah Carter and filled with guys who didn’t shoot well from 3-point range (32 percent) and still carry deep scars from losing 13 of 15 games in one perilous stretch, plus a pair of transfers waiting on transfers that would enable them to play right away. It could be another long, painful season.

FRONTCOURT The Huskies have gone from having an overabundance of big men to scrambling to find fresh bodies. Unless there are late JUCO additions, Hopkins’ fourth UW team will rely heavily on a pair of little-used guys inside in 6-foot-10 sophomore Nate Roberts, who scored 26 points in 20 games last season as a reserve, and 6-9 transfer J’Raan Brooks, who sat out after playing 28 games as a sub for USC in 2019. Neither guy has started at the college level. Someone is going to have to step up.

On the wings is where Washington has its most firepower and experience in Carter and Hameir Wright. Both New Yorkers, they’re initial Hopkins recruits who’ve shared in the program’s highs and lows. The 6-6 Carter is the Huskies’ leading returning scorer and rebounder at 12.2 points and 4.9 caroms per game. He wasn’t comfortable in a leadership role, but he’ll need to step up this time. The 6-9 Wright has started 55 games, more than anyone on this team by a wide margin, but he’s a support piece who averaged 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds an outing, and he plays to that role.

BACKCOURT The Huskies fell apart when point guard Quade Green, a transfer from Kentucky, became scholastically eligible. The UW was 11-4 with him on the floor, 4-13 without. He provided offense with 11.6 points per game and playmaking ability in 5.3 assists each outing. He's been cleared to play again, which gives this team hope.

In Green’s absence, the Huskies pulled a redshirt year off Marcus Tsohonis and he performed admirably at times as a freshman. He played in 19 games and started 9 that he wasn’t supposed to, averaging 7.3 points and 2.2 assists, but a year of seasoning would have suited him best.

At shooting guard, 6-6 junior guard Jamal Bey and 6-5 sophomore RaeQuan Battle return as 16- and 3-game starters at that position. Bey averaged 5.6 points, his teammate 4.9. Battle shot 26.5 percent from 3-point range, Bey 25.4 percent. Therein represents a huge problem for the Huskies. Much more is needed out of this position.

Idaho junior-college transfer Nate Pryor, a big scorer and distributor at that level and winner in 59 of 62 games, will be given every opportunity to step in at either guard spot.

FINAL ANALYSIS Hopkins, after twice being named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, came away from last season shell-shocked. It was humbling. He questioned himself at times.

He may yet have to pay more dues. He doesn’t have any freshmen coming in this season. Two shooting-guard transfers, Wichita State’s Erik Stevenson and Michigan’s Cole Bajema, may have to sit out a year for changing schools.

If Hopkins can keep Green on track and not have his team get run over in the post, the Huskies can be respectable. If not, the lower levels of the Pac-12 will beckon them once more.