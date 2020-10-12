SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

A Husky Hoop Preview: Middle of the Pack Is Generous Pick

Dan Raley

College basketball magazines typically turn up in grocery stores this time of year, their brightly colored and regionalized covers created to entice you to buy them. To meet publishing deadlines, they're compiled in July.

The following University of Washington basketball preview didn't make it because COVID-19 scuttled the magazine. Hopefully, it will return year. Meantime, here's what was missed on the shelves.

A gentle reminder, should transfers and shooting guards Erik Stevenson from Wichita State and Cole Bajema from Michigan receive waivers to play this season, the Huskies will be better than this.

Washington Huskies

The honeymoon ended abruptly following 24 months of bliss for Mike Hopkins, the coach who could do no wrong. In his third season in Seattle, he watched in horror as his talent-laden 11-4 basketball team fell apart and plummeted all the way to last place in the Pac-12 standings.

From first to worst in 12 months. Hopkins’ guys were done playing even before the pandemic collectively shut down most of college basketball. More disheartening now is the realization that the hard times probably won’t end right away.

A 15-17 Husky team finds itself lacking manpower following a season built around two five-star recruits who left early for the NBA as expected, the graduation of its only senior and the transfer of two reserves.

What’s left is a guard- or wing-heavy roster led by senior Nahziah Carter and filled with guys who didn’t shoot well from 3-point range (32 percent) and still carry deep scars from losing 13 of 15 games in one perilous stretch, plus a pair of transfers waiting on transfers that would enable them to play right away. It could be another long, painful season.

FRONTCOURT The Huskies have gone from having an overabundance of big men to scrambling to find fresh bodies. Unless there are late JUCO additions, Hopkins’ fourth UW team will rely heavily on a pair of little-used guys inside in 6-foot-10 sophomore Nate Roberts, who scored 26 points in 20 games last season as a reserve, and 6-9 transfer J’Raan Brooks, who sat out after playing 28 games as a sub for USC in 2019. Neither guy has started at the college level. Someone is going to have to step up.

On the wings is where Washington has its most firepower and experience in Carter and Hameir Wright. Both New Yorkers, they’re initial Hopkins recruits who’ve shared in the program’s highs and lows. The 6-6 Carter is the Huskies’ leading returning scorer and rebounder at 12.2 points and 4.9 caroms per game. He wasn’t comfortable in a leadership role, but he’ll need to step up this time. The 6-9 Wright has started 55 games, more than anyone on this team by a wide margin, but he’s a support piece who averaged 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds an outing, and he plays to that role.

BACKCOURT The Huskies fell apart when point guard Quade Green, a transfer from Kentucky, became scholastically eligible. The UW was 11-4 with him on the floor, 4-13 without. He provided offense with 11.6 points per game and playmaking ability in 5.3 assists each outing. He's been cleared to play again, which gives this team hope.

In Green’s absence, the Huskies pulled a redshirt year off Marcus Tsohonis and he performed admirably at times as a freshman. He played in 19 games and started 9 that he wasn’t supposed to, averaging 7.3 points and 2.2 assists, but a year of seasoning would have suited him best.

At shooting guard, 6-6 junior guard Jamal Bey and 6-5 sophomore RaeQuan Battle return as 16- and 3-game starters at that position. Bey averaged 5.6 points, his teammate 4.9. Battle shot 26.5 percent from 3-point range, Bey 25.4 percent. Therein represents a huge problem for the Huskies. Much more is needed out of this position.

Idaho junior-college transfer Nate Pryor, a big scorer and distributor at that level and winner in 59 of 62 games, will be given every opportunity to step in at either guard spot.

FINAL ANALYSIS Hopkins, after twice being named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, came away from last season shell-shocked. It was humbling. He questioned himself at times.

He may yet have to pay more dues. He doesn’t have any freshmen coming in this season. Two shooting-guard transfers, Wichita State’s Erik Stevenson and Michigan’s Cole Bajema, may have to sit out a year for changing schools.

If Hopkins can keep Green on track and not have his team get run over in the post, the Huskies can be respectable. If not, the lower levels of the Pac-12 will beckon them once more. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

Glad that Quade finally found the upper-campus. Go Dawgs!!

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: After Otton, Here's the Bookend Tight End

With Jacob Kizer opting out, the UW tight end room got a reshuffle. Here's what we came up with for a No. 2 tight end.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Nobody Cut Pinkel Any Slack on Husky Stadium Return

The University of Washington's national championship run had no room for sentimental dealings with a familiar opponent.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Pete Kwiatkowski Offers His Early Impressions on Husky Defense

The veteran UW defensive coordinator sees promise, but too many pounds on his defensive front.

Dan Raley

by

SchaefDawg

UW QBs: Should Jimmy Lake Play More Than One of These Guys Against Cal?

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin takes a look at the four Husky quarterbacks in competition to start and whether more than one should play in the opener.

Kaila Olin

by

GolfHocho

NFL Huskies: Gaskin and Miami Run Roughshod Over 49ers

Former UW running back is efficient once more, scores touchdown in rout of San Francisco in the Bay Area.

Dan Raley

Unlike Others, Cohen Groomed to be UW Leader, But Biggest Challenge Lies Ahead

The University of Washington athletic director has been accepted by donors and fans, but her legacy will be determined by how well she brings about post-pandemic recovery.

Dan Raley

by

Dawggc

Road to 1991 Perfection: Motivating a Guy Who Needed No Extra Incentive

Arizona paid dearly for a coach's fib that was told to All-American defensive tackle Steve Emtman prior to kickoff.

Dan Raley

by

SteveEDawg

Road to 1991 Perfection: Fields Planned Football Return Before Tragedy

The former University of Washington teammates were plotting playing again shortly before a fatal car accident changed everything.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

WATCH/LISTEN: Will Jimmy Lake's First Season be Judged Fairly?

On this week's episode of Dawg Thoughts, Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss Jimmy Lake's first season as the Washington football coach and whether he'll be properly critiqued.

Mike Martin

Colts Promote Ex-Husky Jake Eldrenkamp to 53-Player Roster

Former University of Washington lineman has been with four NFL organizations, looking for his first game action.

Dan Raley