Hopkins on Petersen: 'Haven't Seen Anyone Run Program Like His'

Dan Raley

Mike Hopkins, as Washington's new basketball coach three years ago, felt welcome around football coach Chris Petersen as he made himself at home in the athletic department. He admired the other guy's approach to his job. He listened to him.

Hopkins was almost mournful this week when discussing Petersen's decision leave his role after six seasons. 

"You just want to pick his brain," Hopkins said. "I haven't seen a guy run a program like his."

The Huskies basketball coach, even it was an exaggeration, went so far as to call Peterson one of the greatest college coaches ever in any sport. He has that much respect for him. Check out this short video clip.

And for Hopkins, it's back to business. The UW (6-1) faces Eastern Washington (4-2) on Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena, with opening tip at 7 p.m. The Huskies have a 15-1 series advantage over Eastern. Then they host Gonzaga on Sunday at 4 p.m. in a nationally televised game. 

