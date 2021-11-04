Hopkins Ready to Unveil Totally Revamped UW Team in Exhibition

The curtain comes up on a new University of Washington basketball team, which resembles a lot of homes all over Seattle — it's been torn down to the studs and totally rebuilt.

A 5-21 season such as the previous one on record typically requires a housecleaning to even a greater extent, but Husky coach Mike Hopkins survived a second horrendous year on the basketball floor and kept his job. It's up to him to fix things or patience will run out.

He'll try to blend four returning players with a host of new ones, specifically four Seattle- or Tacoma-area guys who went elsewhere, either shunning the UW coming out of high school or not getting offers. They've have come back en masse to play together and right a badly listing program.

Hopkins will put his team on the floor tonight in an exhibition game against Central Washington, with play tipping off at 7 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena. The regular season begins on the following Tuesday, when the UW hosts another set of Huskies, Northern Illinois, also at 7.

Meeting with media members this week, Hopkins coyly declined to name a starting lineup, though you would think he would be doing everything he can to promote a new brand.

The four locally produced players returning home are 6-foot-3 guard Terrell Brown, formerly of Arizona and Seattle University; 6-foot-3 guard Daejon Davis, who spent four seasons at Stanford; 6-foot-4 guard PJ Fuller, back after two years at TCU; and 6-foo-7 forward Emmitt Matthews, who spent two seasons at West Virginia.

It would surprise no one if all four of these guys took the floor for the opening tip. Brown, Davis and Fuller each played at Seattle's Garfield High School, though not all at the same time. Brown and Davis are first cousins.

"Having those four guys come back, growing up together, knowing each other and playing with each other, is really cool to see," Hopkins said.

Brown and Davis each have this season only to play at the UW, while Matthews has two and Fuller three because of pandemic provisions.

These Huskies will need to find someone to be an offensive leader. That could be Brown, who averaged 20.7 points per game for Seattle U in 2020, finishing 20th in the nation. Davis, one of Stanford's all-time assist leaders, will be a natural playmaker.

Of the returning Huskies, Hopkins has two starters back in 6-foot-11 junior Nate Roberts, who opened all 26 games and is offensively challenged; and 6-foot-6 senior guard Jamal Bey, a 25-game regular and the highest returning scorer at 10.3 points per game.

While Hopkins is hopeful he can restore success, no one else quite knows what to make of this hastily reconfigured team.

Sports Illustrated, ranking all 358 Division 1 basketball teams, picked the Huskies 105th, one notch lower than an Erik Stevenson-led South Carolina team, and just above Utah State. Stevenson, of course, fled this program for the transfer portal after the last of the 21 losses along with five other players.

SI kept the UW mired near the bottom of the Pac-12 standings, choosing it 11th, matching last season's finish.

Beginning tonight, the Huskies will try to do much better than that.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven