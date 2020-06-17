Mike on Line 1: Hopkins Reportedly Pursuing 2022 New York Point Guard

Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels are a week away from getting drafted by the NBA.

Meantime, University of Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins is busy working the phones, pursuing more big-name talent.

He's looking in New York again.

Give the man credit, Hopkins doesn't aim low.

With Monday the first day coaches could contact recruits in the Class of 2022, Hopkins called 6-foot-4 point guard J.J. Starling, considered the No. 1 player in New York, according to the Post-Standard newspaper.

Since the their season ended in March, the Huskies have had a flurry of personnel moves. There's been plenty of roster turnover.

Stewart and McDaniels, freshmen forwards and the Huskies' top two leading scorers, declared for the NBA draft as expected.

Sophomore guard Elijah Hardy transferred out to Portland State.

Wichita State guard Erik Stevenson, Michigan guard Cole Bajema and North Idaho College guard Nate Pryor, locally produced players, each declared their intentions to transfer in and join the Huskies.

Unless something unforeseen happens, Stevenson and Bajema will have to sit out the upcoming season for changing schools.

As for Starling, Hopkins certainly was not alone in his recruitment of Starling from Baldwinsville, New York, a high school junior considered a top 60 player for 2022.

Given family access to the day-long process, the Post-Standard reported that more than 18 coaches called the highly regarded recruit. You can read that story here.

Hopkins, shown in a late-season video as the pandemic was just beginning, reportedly extended a scholarship offer to the kid last summer and has known Starling since he was an assistant for nearby Syracuse University. It's a relationship similar to the one he had with Stewart, another New Yorker.

The Husky coach chatted with the recruit about the George Floyd situation and how he and his players were handling it. He asked Starling if he had narrowed his choices at all for a possible prep school, and the answer was two.

In return, a Starling relative asked Hopkins if he was making a lot of calls that day.

"No, we play target golf," the coach responded, according to the Standard. "We know who we want. We don't make a lot of calls."

Hopkins called Starling in early afternoon that day. Jim Boeheim, Syracuse coach and Hopkins' former boss, phoned the guard a few minutes later.

