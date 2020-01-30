HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

The Day Hopkins and Kobe Got After It In Practice

Dan Raley

Mike Hopkins answered a lot of basketball questions on Wednesday afternoon, and tried to put a positive spin on pulling his Washington team out of its doldrums before it faces Arizona the next night at home.

He talked about Jaden McDaniels. His fluctuating lineup. Being an underdog.  Stuff that will appear in another video here.

Yet after a dozen minutes of purely positive banter about the Huskies and how they're trying to overcome their struggles, the effervescent Hopkins was asked for and shared a Kobe Bryant story.

Hopkins became even more animated as he told of meeting the superstar player, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash over the weekend, when both were affiliated with the U.S. national team.

At the end of a practice, Bryant, after watching Hopkins work out other players, asked him to put him through the same paces. Hopkins guarded him. They chided each other. 

Bryant asked Hopkins if he had seen YouTube, as if the coach didn't actually know who he was.  

Hopkins had a ready answer for this high-level NBA player, knowing Kobe had no clue who he was.

"Don't you know I'm the best Caucasian defender in the Big East?" the coach fired back. 

Their session went on for 90 minutes, with people watching and taking photos. Bryant walked away dripping in sweat. Hopkins got a memory hard to top. 

"I was my greatest moment in basketball," Hopkins said. "I was with a legend."

Listen to the video and hear about their heartfelt moment. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stanford QB Grad Transfer Reportedly Visting UW

K.J. Costello is looking for a place to land; report has him considering Huskies and touring Montlake.

Dan Raley

by

MontlakeJake

Sicuro: He knows about UW's Fiercest QB Competition Ever

Millen , Sicuro and Chandler conducted a three-way battle to lead the team during the James era.

Dan Raley

by

Jamestown29

Mike Ewaliko: He Put the Whammy on Jammi in Miami

Former Huskies defender remembered for ultra-violent hit, now sedate and successful businessman.

Dan Raley

by

68dawgfamily

Husky Fans Weigh in on Grad Transfer K.J. Costello

UW followers are fairly clear about what they think about adding the Stanford QB.

Dan Raley

Hopkins Should Remake his UW Lineup for the Arizona Game

Huskies, losers of five of their past six games, need a boost of something to play better.

Dan Raley

by

Mike Martin SI

Remembering Pelluer's 2-Pointer: 222 Days to Michigan

This could be the greatest extra-point play in Washington football history.

Dan Raley

by

Jamestown29

Jaden McDaniels, It's Your Move

Huskies freshman forward has come to a crossroad in his basketball career with a lot weighing on what he does next.

Dan Raley

by

Mike Martin SI

LISTEN: 4th and Inches Wrap-Up 2019, Bestow Football Awards

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller tie up the loose ends of the 2019 season and the 2nd season of the podcast. They talk about the departure of Salvon Ahmed, the arrival of John Donovan, and the release of the 2020 schedule. The guys give out the “Dawggies” the MVP of each position group.

Mike Martin

Tale of the Isaiah Stewart Tape: He Doesn't Shoot Much - or Enough

Sensational UW freshman pulls his weight, but doesn't get utilized enough. The stats don't lie.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: Colorado Ices Washington on 17-2 Spurt

Washington Husky fans can hope that the roller coaster has hit the bottom. After being torched for 51 points in the first half, the UW defense held the Colorado Buffalos to 25 points the rest of the way, but the damage was done. Those are the most important numbers. Here's a look Behind the Numbers.

Mike Martin