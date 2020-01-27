Hopkins Should Remake his UW Lineup for the Arizona Game

With the Washington basketball team, losers of five of its past six outings, in total disarray, Mike Hopkins should be inclined to shake things up with his personnel.

The Huskies coach told the Seattle Times leaving Colorado that he might consider putting freshman guard RaeQuan Battle, the quick-trigger, long-range shooter, in the starting lineup for the UW (12-9 overall, 2-6 Pac-12) from here on out.

Here's a suggestion for Hopkins: don't stop there. Why don't you do a total makeover surrounding the highly dependable 6-fooot-9 freshman Isaiah Stewart and see what happens against Arizona (13-6, 3-3) at home on Thursday night.

Put Battle in the lineup, which would be his second start, but also give freshman point guard Marcus Tsohonis his first opening assignment

Up front, how about go really big and physical with 7-foot redshirt freshmen Bryan Penn-Johnson and 6-10 redshirt freshmen Nate Roberts at the forwards.

See if the Wildcats can get any shots over that towering front line.

"He's going to be a great player," Hopkins said of the little-used Penn-Johnson in the video.

Show us.

It's time to start working on next year's Huskies team while giving Stewart a better experience before he leaves Washington at season's end for the pros, which is anticipated.

Previous starters Naz Carter, Hameir Wright, Jamal Bey and Jaden McDaniels can come off the bench and maybe feel a little more free and relaxed on the court.

You could sense a lot of tension in these Huskies throughout the Colorado game.

The Huskies need to do something to pull out of their month-long funk.