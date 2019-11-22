Let Me in Coach: Hopkins clears the bench

It was like a supermarket giveaway.

Only in this case, Washington's Mike Hopkins acted as generous as any college basketball coach.

He handed out minutes.

Left and right.

On Tuesday night, the Huskies leader sent 17 players onto the floor against Maine.

His first- through his fourth-string guys.

Scholarship players. Walk-ons. Scout teamers. Everybody who wasn't standing in the Dawg Pack.

It wasn't even a super lopsided blowout.

The Huskies won 72-53, but the lead was never greater than 24.

"That was a lot of fun," Hopkins said. "It was great for our older guys to get enough of a lead to get those guys in the game. Everyone was smiling."

These weren't just a few ticks left on the clock either.

Each guy got at least 1:24 of game action.

Enough to break a good sweat.

Enough to feel like they all matter.

Listen to Hopkins explain this goodwill move on the video.