Tucson Game Is a Warm-Up: UW, Arizona to Meet in Pac-12 Tourney

Let's play two.

Before the Washington and Arizona basketball teams could tip off on Saturday night at McHale Center in Tucson, the Huskies learned their Pac-12 tournament opponent.

It's the Wildcats.

They'll play each other again on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 in Las Vegas.

Who needs to study any game film -- the UW could get a scouting report in person.

The No. 5 seed will meet No. 12.

It's a doubleheader now covering two states and roughly 90 hours.

This pairing became evident once the Arizona State Sun Devils defeated Washington State 83-74 earlier Saturday in Tempe, an outcome that put Arizona (20-10 overall, 10-7 Pac-12) in the No. 5 tourney slot.

In the previous meeting on Jan. 30 in Seattle, Arizona overcame a nine-point, second-half deficit and beat the Huskies 75-72 in the closing seconds.

The Huskies (14-16, 4-13) gave up a 57-48 lead, one of several games they frittered away.

The UW led 72-71 going into the final minute but Arizona's Jemarl Baker Jr. tipped in the deciding points with 42.6 seconds remaining and teammate Dylan Smith added a free throw with 19.6 left.

Washington could respond only with a pair of RaeQuan Battle 3-pointers that wouldn't go down.

To show how much the Huskies lineup has changed, Battle, who had a team-high 14 points against the Wildcats, didn't even play at Arizona State on Thursday night.

"I told the guys they needed a short-term memory," UW coach Mike Hopkins said that night in his post-game presser.

Now, with two games in five days and no matter what happens, a short-term memory for the Huskies is impossible.