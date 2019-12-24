The evolving Washington basketball team on Monday night at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii went from young and talented to adding another dimension to its game -- intimidating.

The 21st-ranked Huskies unnerved the host Hawaii Rainbow Warriors with their long and elastic players, never trailed in the holiday tournament encounter and cruised to a 72-61 victory at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

Isaiah Stewart, scoring 16 of his game-high 26 points in the opening half, punctuated his outing with a vicious throw-down dunk. He raced through the key, took a deft feed from fellow freshman Jaden McDaniels and exploded with ferocity.

McDaniels showed off a bit of his menacing side, as well. He fiercely swatted away a second-half shot by Hawaii's 7-foot Dawson Carpers and stood and yapped at him. He also drew a technical foul for tapping Zigmars Raimo on the head from behind at the foul line.

The boys are becoming men, scary adults for that matter.

The lopsided outcome advanced the Huskies (10-2) to the championship game on Christmas Day against the Houston Cougars (9-3) and former Washington State coach Kelvin Sampson. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. and the game like the others will be shown nationally on ESPN2.

Stewart scored two of the UW's first three baskets, provided 14 of his team's first 25 points and rested at intermission with those 16, two fewer than his game average.

Over those first 15 minutes, he worked his usual magic inside, knocked down a 15-foot jumper and even took a rare 3-pointer that missed as the Huskies built a 37-22 halftime lead.

"It was why don't we give him the ball every time?" UW coach Mike Hopkins said of Stewart. "He's just so good down there."

Good question.

Stewart, shown in the photo here against Seattle U because no one is shooting the game for national distribution, connected on 13 of 21 shots and and snatched 13 rebounds before fouling out inside the game's final two minutes.

McDaniels scored just 9 points but he, too, pulled down 13 rebounds. His coach credited him with keeping a lot of possessions alive with tips, feeds and deflections.

"Jaden McDaniels was just unbelievable tonight," Hopkins said of his non-scoring prowess.

Hawaii (8-4) succeeded in not getting blown out, but the Rainbow Warriors clearly showed limitations against their Pac-12 opponent.

They lived and died by the 3-pointer, unable to attack the Huskies' size inside. The island team shot a miserable 9 of 39 from beyond the arc, with starting guard Eddie Standsberry sinking just 1 of 17 3-pointers. Somebody should have told him to quit shooting. Check out the box score here.

The Huskies take Christmas Eve off before finishing up the tourney against a physical Houston club that won't back away like Hawaii did.

In the video, Hopkins earlier downplayed the notion that his team would have a tourney advantage as the only ranked entry, but that's actually been the case. He has more talent than the others.

"They'll be a great test for us," Hopkins said of Houston. "Kelvin Sampson has built that program back. It's a team that will pound it and go to the glass."

That's where it will run into Stewart and McDaniels, two guys marking their territory with a little more emphasis and snarl each time out.