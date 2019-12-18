HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

City Lite: Huskies dispatch Seattle U once again

Dan Raley

Washington and Seattle U, schools five miles apart, have tried hard to build a college basketball rivalry. Really, they have.

They play each other once a year. Always at Alaska Airlines Arena. Usually in December.

Yet one thing never changes: for more than four decades now, the Huskies always win.

On Tuesday night, it was more of the same. The 22nd-ranked Huskies generously let their neighbors hang around for 35 minutes before they emphatically put them away for another year, walking off with an 81-59 victory.

"They came out scrappy today," UW sophomore guard Quade Green said. "We just out-toughed them late in the game."

So much for an overheated game with an uncertain outcome, where the electricity pulses from Montlake Boulevard to Madison Street. Tradition took its annual beating.

The UW has won 31 of the 35 games played against the Redhawks, including the past 15 outings, on the plus side every time since 1978, when SU answered to the Chieftains.

Give this bunch of Redhawks credit, though. Jim Hayford's team played hard and looked well-coached until it faded badly at the end. 

Seattle U (6-6), led by Terrell Brown's 21 points, stayed within six points of the Huskies until the final five-minute mark approached--and then Isaiah Stewart took over. 

The UW freshman sensation scored 12 of his career-high 27 points the rest of the way, beginning with a 3-point play that provided a 61-54 advantage.

As efficient as ever, Stewart dropped in 11 of 14 shots and grabbed a game-best 13 rebounds. He was everywhere, even at the top of the UW's 2-3 zone briefly.

"All it is is patience," the first-year player said. "It's trusting my teammates and coaches, and not speeding up."

Green added a season-high-tying 20 points and was near perfect with his shot. He connected on 7 of 8 attempts from the floor, 4 of 5 from 3-point range. 

The Huskies (8-2) next turn their attention to the eight-team Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii and should be considered the favorite of the relatively modest field. They're the only entry with a national ranking. 

They'll open against Ball State (5-4) on Sunday afternoon in Honolulu and, should they win, meet UTEP (7-1) or Hawaii (7-3) on Monday. A third game will be played on Christmas day.

UW coach Mike Hopkins said he will redshirt freshman guard Marcus Tsohonis because he's playing behind Green and sophomore Elijah Hardy at point guard.

Also, Huskies freshman Jaden McDaniels switched numbers, going from 4 to 0 for no other reason than it was a preferred digit for him.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Aloha Bowl Mischief

Dan Raley

Huskies replay a time when a famous person came to their bowl-game rescue.

Instant Reaction: Mens Basketball Battle of Seattle

Mike Martin

Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven's Mike Martin gives his instant reaction to the #22 Washington Huskies Men's Basketball victory over their cross-town rival, Seattle University.

Examining Chris Petersen's Legacy at Washington: On the Dawgfather’s List

Mike Martin

Over the next week Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Mike Martin will look at Chris Petersen’s legacy at the University of Washington. Part 1 is a look at how close Chris Petersen was to becoming a Husky assistant in the early 1990s. He was at the top of Don James' list.

WATCH: 3 things to look for in the Vegas Bowl

Kaila Olin

Kaila Olin from Sports Illustrated's Husky Maven Channel talks about three things you can look for when the Washington Huskies take on the Boise State Broncos in the Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

Imagine If Don James Didn't Quit in 1993; Lynn Madsen Does

Dan Raley

What would Husky football look like now had the legendary coach stayed?

UW's Hunter Bryant: He Was Really Good

Dan Raley

AP hands postseason honors to NFL-bound Huskies tight end

Marc Goudeau (1969-2019): He Was a Husky and a Bronco

Dan Raley

He pulled on a uniform for Washington and Boise State during his college career.

An Unforgettable Name: Ex-Husky Brenno DeFeo

Dan Raley

Forty years ago, he was a Seattle football legend, the guy in the headlines, an unforgettable name.

Boise State Wanted Bigger Bowl, Not Petersen reunion

Dan Raley

Cotton Bowl was more suitable postseason landing spot for 12-1 Broncos.

Weekend at the Lake: Recruiting Win for UW's New Leader

Dan Raley

Touted Arizona DB recommits to Huskies after backing off a month ago.