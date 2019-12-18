City Lite: Huskies dispatch Seattle U once again

Washington and Seattle U, schools five miles apart, have tried hard to build a college basketball rivalry. Really, they have.

They play each other once a year. Always at Alaska Airlines Arena. Usually in December.

Yet one thing never changes: for more than four decades now, the Huskies always win.

On Tuesday night, it was more of the same. The 22nd-ranked Huskies generously let their neighbors hang around for 35 minutes before they emphatically put them away for another year, walking off with an 81-59 victory.

"They came out scrappy today," UW sophomore guard Quade Green said. "We just out-toughed them late in the game."

So much for an overheated game with an uncertain outcome, where the electricity pulses from Montlake Boulevard to Madison Street. Tradition took its annual beating.

The UW has won 31 of the 35 games played against the Redhawks, including the past 15 outings, on the plus side every time since 1978, when SU answered to the Chieftains.

Give this bunch of Redhawks credit, though. Jim Hayford's team played hard and looked well-coached until it faded badly at the end.

Seattle U (6-6), led by Terrell Brown's 21 points, stayed within six points of the Huskies until the final five-minute mark approached--and then Isaiah Stewart took over.

The UW freshman sensation scored 12 of his career-high 27 points the rest of the way, beginning with a 3-point play that provided a 61-54 advantage.

As efficient as ever, Stewart dropped in 11 of 14 shots and grabbed a game-best 13 rebounds. He was everywhere, even at the top of the UW's 2-3 zone briefly.

"All it is is patience," the first-year player said. "It's trusting my teammates and coaches, and not speeding up."

Green added a season-high-tying 20 points and was near perfect with his shot. He connected on 7 of 8 attempts from the floor, 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Huskies (8-2) next turn their attention to the eight-team Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii and should be considered the favorite of the relatively modest field. They're the only entry with a national ranking.

They'll open against Ball State (5-4) on Sunday afternoon in Honolulu and, should they win, meet UTEP (7-1) or Hawaii (7-3) on Monday. A third game will be played on Christmas day.

UW coach Mike Hopkins said he will redshirt freshman guard Marcus Tsohonis because he's playing behind Green and sophomore Elijah Hardy at point guard.

Also, Huskies freshman Jaden McDaniels switched numbers, going from 4 to 0 for no other reason than it was a preferred digit for him.