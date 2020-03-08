Huskies Flex Muscles Again, Shock Arizona 69-63

Bill Walton, while going through his usual confusing oratory that stands for ESPN basketball analysis, sobered up momentarily and said something incredibly profound.

On Saturday night in Tucson, the UCLA legend watched the rejuvenated and inspired Washington basketball team take down Arizona 69-63 at McKale Center and came to this conclusion.

"This is the best last-place team I've ever seen," Walton said in all seriousness.

After sleepwalking through much of the season, the Huskies (15-16 overall, 5-13 Pac-12) have realized there's considerable talent lurking beneath their purple, or in this case, black jerseys.

They whipped the ball round the perimeter with authority. They played defense with great passion. They purposely directed play to their sensational freshmen Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels to make fifth-place Arizona (20-11, 10-8) look ordinary at home.

Mike Hopkins' team, in sweeping the Arizona trip to close out the regular season, now get to play this game again. The Huskies and Wildcats open the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas.

"We're an elite team when we can be consistent," Hopkins said on his postgame radio show. "The players and coaches have kept believing. They've stayed tough through the adversity. Hopefully we'll go to Vegas and win four more. It's March Madness!"

With Stewart and McDaniels performing at their best once more, together offering tip dunks and high-arching 3-pointers, the Huskies raced out to a 17-point lead early in the second half. On consecutive possessions, for example, each guy dunked hard on their hosts.

McDaniels led the Huskies with 20 points and added 6 rebounds, and Stewart chipped in 16 points and 7 rebounds. They combined for 5 blocks and 4 dunks, giving them 9 slams in the two desert outings.

Play became so one-sided early on, the sellout crowd at McKale stood for long stretches and implored its team to pull out of its doldrums, booing nearly every officiating call. The Wildcats were so far off their game, they shot just 20 percent in the opening half (5 for 20) and worse (1 for 8) from 3-point range.

The Huskies even delivered an early knockout punch. Stewart went up for an inbounds pass, came down with an inadvertent but sharp elbow to the face of Arizona senior guard Dylan Smith and scored. Smith staggered to the locker room before returning with a bag of ice that he held to his face.

And it was Smith, wearing nose plugs and all, who gamely got the Wildcats back into the contest by hitting six 3-pointers in the second half to stop the bleeding, figuratively and literally. He led his team with 19 points.

The Huskies withstood this prolonged Arizona rally, which cut their lead to four at 55-51, 59-55 and 67-63. No more giveaways.

This time, the UW benefited from an unnecessary technical foul. With 4:49 remaining, The Wildcats' Christian Koloko was whistled for going over Stewart's back for a rebound. The 7-foot freshman from Cameroon wasn't done.

Koloko appeared to point to the jumbotron with an official in his presence and received a technical that fouled him out. The Huskies converted all four free throws for a 59-51 lead.

How times have changed for this once long-suffering team.

On this night, everything went Washington's way, which was the plan. Before the game, Hopkins told his team, "I've seen it once, now I want to see it every time."

The Huskies are listening and responding. Las Vegas and a rubber match with Arizona await them.