Instant Reaction: UW Falls to WSU on Senior Night

Instant Reaction

Both teams had their runs throughout the game. Defensively, the Huskies moved between zone and man-to-man defenses. The mix of defensive looks keyed comebacks from double-digit deficits. However, WSU eventually found ways to exploit them.

On the other side, Washington was able to find holes in the Cougars' defense, keeping WSU from getting comfortable. Having come back from a 13-point halftime deficit, Washington looked like it would settle into the rhythm of the game and patiently put together a complete second half -- only to have a complete breakdown.

UW's Jamal Bey hit a layup to give the Huskies a 51-50 lead. Then on the other end of the court, he swatted Isaac Bonton's shot into the third row, got into Bonton's face and received a technical foul. It was the last time the Huskies had the lead.

WSU knocked down both free throws and C.J. Elleby dropped in a 3-pointer to give the visitors the lead for good, completing a five-point play. Things changed so dramatically that over the next 60 seconds the Cougars extended the lead to 10 points. Washington couldn't make up the ground, trimming the lead to one with 24 seconds remaining in the game but losing.

What We Saw

We saw both teams make 23 free throws -- the problem for the UW is it missed 15. Washington showed the ability to create turnovers and control the boards but was unable to overcome poor shooting at the free-throw line.

We saw someone other than Jaden McDaniels receive a game-altering technical foul. Every time Washington appeared to be on the verge extending its lead familiar mistakes changed the course of the game.

We also saw Elleby pick up his fourth personal foul with just under eight minutes remaining in the game. Three of those fouls occurred in the paint on drives by UW. However, UW stopped attacking the rim and settled for outside shots with a lot of time remaining on the shot clock, keeping Elleby from fouling out.

Key Stats

Marcus Tsohonis dished out only 2 assists, a team-leading total.

The UW went 1-for-8 from behind the arc in the first half and 2-for 8 in the second half.

Where Do The Huskies Go From Here?

The Huskies wrap up the regular season on the road in Arizona. On Thursday night, they play the Arizona State Sun Devils at 6 p.m. on ESPN 2.