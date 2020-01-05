HuskyMaven
UW's Stewart: 'We Tell Each Other to Bring the Dog Up'

Dan Raley

After losing to a modest UCLA entry, only Isaiah Stewart took questions afterward on behalf of the Washington basketball team. 

Usually its two players.

Which was telling.

Lately, the 6-foot-9 freshman forward has been the lone member of the Huskies bringing a consistent performance each night out.

He's had to answer for everyone else--who appear a step behind him in getting things done. 

"We tell each other to bring the dog up," Stewart said in a quaint way of describing effort. 

Fourteen games into a season marked by a huge upset over Baylor, Top 25 rankings and a close encounter with No. 1 Gonzaga, the Huskies have hit a flat spot. Or they've been fully exposed. Either way, there's early disappointment surrounding this team.

The Huskies (10-4 overall, 0-1 Pac-12) have been able to create plenty of interest, packing the gym. They supposedly have a pair of NBA lottery picks just here for a short time. They haven't been able to close out the close ones, losing two straight. 

Mike Hopkins' latest group lacks a bit of chemistry. It got outhustled on the boards by a lesser talented Bruins team (8-6, 1-0). It got beat at the buzzer by a guy most people in the gym had never heard of. 

"You can't teach them how to rebound," Stewart said. "It has to be in you to go get the ball."

He needs help from fellow freshman headliner Jaden McDaniels, who's fouled out of his past two games, scoring 13 points total. Stewart cannot do it alone. 

"We have so much talent, we just have to put this together," Stewart said.

They need to find somebody more productive in the fifth starting role. Another scorer. It's like 4-on-5 at times.

The Huskies face what appears to be a much tougher opponent on Sunday night in USC (12-2, 1-0), though the Trojans have played a lightweight schedule. 

The home team has been wasting a big talent in Isaiah Stewart, who hasn't disappointed anyone. He's averaging 19.6 points and 9 rebounds. It's time to follow the leader. Not leave him hanging out there. Answering all the questions.

"Let's see how we respond," he said. "We've had great home crowds, great intensity. We all have to do the right thing. It's all I can keep harping on."

