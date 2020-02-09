Does UW Have Talent Or Are Huskies Really This Bad?

Washington coach Mike Hopkins keeps insisting that his basketball players are good enough to win games, that they just have to to regroup and learn how to finish.

But what if they're not as capable as he says they are?

As the Huskies (12-11 overall, 2-8 Pac-12) sit in the conference cellar, one game behind Oregon State (13-9, 3-7), and face 10th--place Washington State (13-10, 4-6) on Sunday afternoon in Pullman, it's a fair question?

They're the worst team in the league, losers of five straight and seven of their previous eight outing. Will that remain the case or can these guys rescue their reputations before the league schedule runs out?

The UW coach said progress was made in rallying the troops this week. He also said that last week.

"It started with the mind," Hopkins said. "We re-established belief. I think that 's the big thing. Not that they stopped believing, but I think it's one of those things as a coach where the system works when it's done right, but the mindset helps execute the system better."

That's fine and all, but are these guys good enough to win, especially everyone not named Isaiah Stewart.

Others have indirectly questioned the UW's talent level, Colorado guard McKinley Wright, after his team beat the Huskies 76-62, made this damning comment: "We knew Isaiah Stewart was going to get his, but we didn't want the role players to get going, He couldn't beat us by himself."

Role players.

That's Stewart and the extras.

Taking a closer look, that might be true of the upperclassmen, but unfair to put permanent labels on they freshman players. They tend to grow up.

Brandon Roy was a very slender and physically unimposing player as a freshman who became eligible late in the 2002-03 season. Each year thereafter, he filled out considerably and gained supreme confidence, and no way resembled his first-year persona. As a senior, he was named college basketball's AP Player of the Year.

The Huskies rely on four true freshmen now in Stewart, forward Jaden McDaniels, point guard Marcus Tsohonis and shooting guard RaeQuan Battle.

Stewart will take his name to the NBA next season, clearly physically and mentally ready for the step up.

McDaniels is not developed at all as a player, not even close, but he's expected to cast his lot with the pros and fill out physically. Either way, he seems disinterested in the college game.

That leaves Tsohonis and Battle to grow up quick. Oregon media types suggested that the Portland point guard couldn't play, but he appears to be a very savvy and productive ball-handler who just needs more college-level experience. The one-time redshirt might be the Huskies' biggest surprise this season.

Battle has shown he's as good as anyone in the league from behind the 3-point, but he's very streaky right now. With his 6-foot-5 frame, he stands to be an excellent player by the time he's an upperclassman.

The Huskies have tried to slowly season a pair of redshirt freshmen, 6-10 Nate Roberts and 7-foot Bryan Penn-Johnson. In what little we've seen, both are nimble on their feet and proven shot-blockers, but each struggles with his hands, repeatedly dropping instantaneous passes inside the lane.

Neither one of these big guys appears to have much of a jump shot either, so their offense will be limited to post-up shots, follows and lay-ins, limiting UW offensive options inside. Once Stewart leaves, the Huskies badly will need a big man who can score.

Four older players, juniors Naz Carter and Hameir Wright and sophomores Elijah Hardy and Jamal Bey, have been in the program long enough to make more of an impact than they have.

Carter is highly athletic and a trademark dunker, but he doesn't take over games like he should. He has his senior year to prove himself to be a pro prospect and become a program headliner. His coaches were hoping it would have happened by now.

Wright suffered early trying to do too much but he's better served doing the dirty work, such as playing a defensive role and hitting the boards. He's a support guy and seems to realize that now.

Hardy has been a disappointment. A designated playmaker, he neither dishes the ball with authority nor shoots with accuracy. He might not be long for the Pac-12.

Bey has decent skills and size, but he hasn't taken the next step either. He's been given ample opportunity this season to run the offense but he hasn't done it consistently nor been a consistent scorer. He has two years to make himself an established player in the league.

From the inactive list, J'raan Brooks, a 6-9 transfer from USC and a local guy, may be the answer to frontline points once Stewart and McDaniels move on but it's not clear what he brings yet.

The wild card is Quade Green, the Kentucky transfer who was ruled ineligible over academics, an outcome that has sent the Huskies into their current tailspin. Will he return to this team?

People have every right to question the UW's collection of basketball talent -- after all, Colorado's Wright did -- especially with this team plummeting to last place.