Nothing to Lose: Huskies Try to End Month-Long Slide in Pullman

The last-place Washington basketball team meets 10th-place Washington State in Pullman on Sunday afternoon with absolutely nothing at stake except personal reflection.

NCAA Tournament hopes are nil.

National rankings are out of the question.

The in-state rivalry has no real feverish pull to it, with the Cougars rallying around a first-year coach.

And, if there's yet another loss, the Huskies (12-11 overall, 2-8 Pac-12) will sink to .500--an unheard of development considering they were once 10-2.

No, the UW hasn't won a game in three and a half weeks, and hasn't given any indication that its precipitous slide will end any time soon.

The Huskies' misery entering the 3 p.m. tipoff, with the game shown on ESPNU, is five consecutive losses and seven setbacks in eight outings.

For its fortunes to change, the UW needs someone other than freshman forward sensation Isaiah Stewart to come ready to play in a confident and a productive manner. At the least big man is encouraged heading into the Palouse.

"Everybody's spirits are up, nobody's down, so rhis week has been a great week for us," Stewart said.

Fellow freshman forward Jaden McDaniels, who's been going through what his coach describes as growing pains, is overdue to play well again. He's scored 6 or fewer points in three of his previous six outings and no more than 14 over that time. A potential NBA lottery pick is expected to do much, much more.

The Huskies also would like to see continued maturation from freshman guards Marcus Tsohonis and RaeQuan Battle, not only for this season but for the next. They've shown glimpses of their talents.

Each of these first-year players has topped Washington in scoring over the previous two games. Tsohonis supplied 19 against Arizona State, Battle 14 against Arizona.

Stewart, of course, has played well throughout this dismal season and intends to finish strong, with or without the other guys, before he heads to the NBA draft.

He's drawn double- or triple-team defense in each of the eight games during the slump, with opponents practically ignoring everyone else. He's scored below his 17.7-point average in six of those outings.

The Cougars (13-10, 4-6), under new coach Kevin Smith, rely on sophomore forward C.J. Elleby and junior guard Isaac Bonton for scoring, with those two averaging 16.5 and 14.5 points per game, respectively. The 6-6 Elleby is a Seattle product from Cleveland High School.

WSU also starts freshman guard Noah Williams, who's from Seattle's O'Dea High, and brings freshman forward D.J. Rodman off the bench. Williams' father, Guy, played for the Cougars; Rodman's dad is former NBA standout Dennis Rodman.

Smith's coaching staff includes Jim Shaw, who was a Huskies assistant for Lorenzo Romar from 2004 to 2013.