The Washington basketball team rode the big wave and then there were nothing but ripples. At least the Huskies didn't have to paddle all the way back to Seattle.

Instead, they'll have to deal with blowing a 14-point lead and failing to close out the Diamond Head Classic on a long jet ride home after losing to Houston 75-71 in the championship game.

On Christmas night at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, with a national audience watching the ESPN2 telecast, the 21st-ranked Huskies (10-3) proved overly generous to their American Athletic Conference opponent.

They led for nearly three-quarters of the contest before fading down the stretch against former WSU coach Kelvin Sampson's second team of Cougars (10-3). Momentum changed, and the Huskies couldn't respond.

"Playing this game was a learning experience for us," UW coach Mike Hopkins said on his KOMO radio show. "We've just got to get better."

The Huskies squandered another highly productive outing by freshman sensation Isaiah Stewart, who led all scorers with 25 points. He connected on 8 of 13 shots often against a double- or triple-team and 9 of 11 free throws, and he tried to single-handedly pull this one out. He could not do it alone.

When Stewart hit 1 of 2 free throws with 6:37 left in the first half, the Huskies led 35-21 and looked ready to sweep the island competition.

The UW had come out strong, connecting on 6 of their first 8 3-pointers, with two coming from freshman Jaden McDaniels. They looked like the better team. Houston appeared lost and had no immediate answer.

But the lanky McDaniels cooled off, got into foul trouble, committed a bunch of turnovers and never got back into a rhythm, which seemed to mirror his team's play. All 10 of his points came in the game's first 11:20. He fouled out near the end of what arguably was his worst collegiate outing.

Houston, which was led by the 19 points each of Caleb Mills and Fabian White, used a 10-1 run to close within 36-31 at halftime.

The Cougars kept chipping away until they caught Hopkins' crew at the 11:30 mark of the second half, going ahead 50-49. Prior to that, they'd led only 2-0.

Stewart gave the Huskies their final lead when he took a low feed, scored over two defenders and was fouled. Animated, he thrust a fist in the air and then touched the floor. His three-point play put his team on top 60-59 with 5:35 to go.

He scored 10 of his team's final 14 points, but it wasn't nearly enough. The Huskies were spent. They didn't have it in them pull this one out.

The UW coach sounded disappointed but he tried to put a good spin on it as the non-conference schedule came to an end.

"We're 10-3 and not in a perfect place," Hopkins said. "We played some really good teams, physical teams, well-coached teams. It's only going to make us better."

The Huskies take a week off before jumping into Pac-12 play, hosting a rebuilding UCLA team (7-5) on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.

The video clip of the players is from the earlier Gonzaga loss, with similar drawbacks appearing in each defeat.

"They didn't out-hustle us, but they out-toughed us," Hopkins said of the Cougars.